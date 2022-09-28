ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Virginia governor rallies with Kemp to aid bid for suburban Atlanta votes

By Jill Nolin
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vyzjB_0iD737Po00

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin held a get-out-the-vote rally for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Alpharetta Tuesday. Youngkin has been campaigning for Republican candidates in battleground states like Georgia. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp hit the Atlanta suburbs Tuesday in hopes of firing up conservative voters in an area that has been moving toward Democrats in recent elections.

Kemp took the stage in Alpharetta’s City Center with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose narrow win last year and success in suburban areas made him a rising star in GOP politics. Youngkin has been campaigning for Republican candidates in other battleground states, like Michigan and Nevada, stirring speculation about his own political aspirations.

“Every state in America deserves a Republican governor,” Youngkin told reporters when asked about whether the 2024 election speculation has become a distraction for him.

Youngkin advised down-ballot Georgia Republican candidates to follow Kemp’s lead and focus on inflation, education policies and crime. Both governors promoted their states’ decision to issue a one-time special refund to taxpayers this year.

Kemp and his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, have both said they would support issuing another refund next year, though they have differing visions for what to do with the rest of the state’s budget surplus.

“Elections are about the future, and we’ve got to be standing for something,” Kemp said to the crowd Tuesday. “We’ve got to give people a reason to vote for us, and we’re gonna do that. Because when we get back in January after we win this election, we’re gonna send another billion dollars back to the taxpayer because we have excess revenue to do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruRMX_0iD737Po00

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stumped for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Alpharetta, a northern Atlanta suburb. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

Kemp has been leading Abrams slightly in the polls, but the last day of voting is still six weeks away. When asked Tuesday if the Democrats’ ground game was still a concern of his, Kemp quickly responded “damn right it is.”

“I will tell all those people out there, don’t believe any of these polls. You cannot underestimate their ground game,” he said. “We cannot get overconfident. We have to work like we’ve never worked before, and we have to have a ground game quite honestly that can compete with theirs. And I believe this year we’re going to do that. We’re never going out to outspend them, but I do believe we’re going to out work them.”

Kemp pushed for and signed into law several controversial education bills earlier this year, including one measure setting the stage for the Georgia High School Association to require transgender athletes to play on the team aligned with the gender identified on their birth certificate. And he was cheered Tuesday after saying “we’re going to make sure that we have fairness in girls’ sports” when rattling off a list of education-related policies.

On the same day Youngkin stumped for Kemp in Georgia, students back at some Virginia schools participated in a planned walkout to protest Youngkin’s proposed rollback of transgender-inclusive K-12 policies.

“Glenn Youngkin is just the latest out-of-touch wannabe 2024 contender headed to Georgia who — just like Brian Kemp — cares more about protecting his political career than fighting for hardworking families,” said Alex Floyd, spokesman for the Abrams campaign.

Keeping Trump at arm’s length

Youngkin’s narrow win last fall over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, was seen as an encouraging sign for Republicans just one year after President Joe Biden won the swing state.

Kemp was among those watching the Virginia governor’s race closely from afar. Abrams was more directly involved: She traveled to Virginia to campaign for McAuliffe.

Youngkin’s win was also notable at the time because he received Trump’s endorsement but still managed to maintain distance from the polarizing figure.

Like Youngkin, Kemp is trying to appeal to the state’s pro-Trump base while targeting more moderate suburban Republicans who may have been turned off by the former president. But unlike his Virginian counterpart, Kemp has been a favorite target of Trump’s ire ever since he refused to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

“Kemp essentially is hoping to replicate what Youngkin was able to achieve in Virginia, and that is hold on to the bulk of the Trump vote but then also bring into the fold those anti-Trump Republicans who voted for Joe Biden or voted for Raphael Warnock,” said University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock.

“The other part is that Youngkin, like Kemp, never trashed Trump but on the other hand, he always kept Trump well at arm’s length. Now, Brian doesn’t have to worry about keeping Trump at arm’s length. Trump is at least that far away and maybe further. But Kemp would like to be able to run again without Trump having an influence.”

Trump backed a slate of GOP candidates in the state’s primaries with limited effect. Kemp easily defeated Trump’s pick for governor, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, but two of the former president’s other favored candidates, Herschel Walker and Burt Jones, will appear on the ballot this November.

Trump is said to be considering a Georgia rally next month, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported . That’s not good news for Kemp, Bullock said. Even if Trump doesn’t directly attack Kemp, any continued talk about a stolen election in Georgia could stir up the anti-Trump vote and hurt Republicans on the ballot, he said.

The post Virginia governor rallies with Kemp to aid bid for suburban Atlanta votes appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia election officials, voting systems CEO vouch for machine’s security ahead of midterms

The president of the Dominion Voting Systems defended the integrity of the company’s voting equipment during Wednesday’s Georgia State Election Board meeting where state officials attempted to shore up public confidence ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The State Election Board meeting provided the board members a chance to discuss the ongoing criminal investigation […] The post Georgia election officials, voting systems CEO vouch for machine’s security ahead of midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters

GOP state candidates who support Buckhead seceding from the city of Atlanta “do so at their own peril,” according to a new poll and data commissioned by groups opposed to the cityhood movement. The Committee for United Atlanta and Neighbors for a United Atlanta released polling data from 20/20 Insight LLC on Sept. 28. Numbers […] The post Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Elections
Alpharetta, GA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Quiet pro-choice protests take place at Kemp’s latest campaign stop in Alpharetta

The group of pro-choice protesters at Governor Brian Kemp’s latest campaign stop in downtown Alpharetta Tuesday was small. Very small. There were four women in all and not enough signs to go around to each of them. Their signs read, ‘Regulate guns not women’ and ‘Stacey Abrams Governor’ and were outnumbered by red and black […] The post Quiet pro-choice protests take place at Kemp’s latest campaign stop in Alpharetta  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Perdue
WSAV News 3

Gov. Brian Kemp, Virginia governor host get-out-the-vote rally

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Gov. Brian Kemp and his family for a get-out-the-vote rally in downtown Alpharetta Tuesday. Kemp highlighted accomplishments during the pandemic like the state gas tax exemption, keeping businesses open and allowing kids back to classrooms. “We are going to do a one-time property tax relief that will […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Law#Election Local#Governor Of Virginia#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Democrats#Gop#Cro
Florida Phoenix

National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things. But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and […] The post National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
wpde.com

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce

District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Georgia voters can receive partially-completed absentee ballot request forms, says state courts

In the continuing battle for voting rights, Georgia voters and VoteAmerica have won a small victory. Last year marked the passing of SB 202, also known as the "Election Integrity Act of 2021,” a law that made it illegal for voters to receive unsolicited absentee applications in the mail and for organizations to send out multiple absentee ballot applications. Many claim this legislation is an “anti-voter law” that takes away the ability for voters to easily register to receive absentee ballots.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition. The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
money.com

Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

What would Teddy Roosevelt think about the Okefenokee?

None of us was around in 1901, when President Theodore Roosevelt used his iconic monocle to squint 121 years into the future. Just imagine if he hadn’t. How many millions of pristine acres would have been decimated, thus robbing generations of Americans of the awe and wonder that our national parks provide? After moving into […] The post What would Teddy Roosevelt think about the Okefenokee? appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program

Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

1K+
Followers
892
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy