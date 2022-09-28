ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Lack of seniors not an issue for McDonogh 35 this season

McDonogh 35 lost some football games last season that felt like they came down to one play. A dropped handoff on offense. A blown coverage on defense. Through it all, coach Frank Daggs could not address those issues with players like he might have in other seasons. Last year, because...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown

RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
RESERVE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
City
Belle Chasse, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Alexandria, LA
City
Monroe, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
City
New Sarpy, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

The blues were back in Bogalusa

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
BOGALUSA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Fab#Nba#Lgr#Harry Hurst Middle School
bizneworleans.com

Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Residents Respond to City’s Return as the Nations Murder Capital

In a report released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission on Sept. 18th, it was established that the City of New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis, Mo., in becoming the number one murder capital of the country. The last time the city held this record was in the mid-1990s when it held the highest homicide rate in the country.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Instagram
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23

During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy