NOLA.com
Lack of seniors not an issue for McDonogh 35 this season
McDonogh 35 lost some football games last season that felt like they came down to one play. A dropped handoff on offense. A blown coverage on defense. Through it all, coach Frank Daggs could not address those issues with players like he might have in other seasons. Last year, because...
L'Observateur
2022 Andouille Pageant contestants compete for crown
RESERVE — Being able to see Louisiana through the eyes of a festival queen is an experience like no other. A new Miss and Teen Andouille will be crowned as the St. John the Baptist Parish Andouille Pageant makes its grand return at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1 at St. Peter Catholic School in Reserve.
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
WDSU
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
fox8live.com
Karr dismantles undefeated St. Aug; Cougars take over top spot in “Big 8″ rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s debut in the Catholic League was quite an eye-opener. When the Cougars met up with previously undefeated St. Augustine, on paper, it appeared it would be a closely contested game. That wasn’t the case. Karr throttled St. Aug, 49-7. Even though they forfeited...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
bogalusadailynews.com
The blues were back in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
NOLA.com
Our Views: A Jefferson Parish legend shows that communities can change
When he was a kid, Stanley Crosby walked to Gretna Colored Elementary School, avoiding sidewalks because, as he remembers it, Black people weren’t supposed to use them. Some White children took school buses. Black children who got rides rode in the back of pickup trucks. Crosby remembers his school...
bizneworleans.com
Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations
NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
ladatanews.com
Residents Respond to City’s Return as the Nations Murder Capital
In a report released by the Metropolitan Crime Commission on Sept. 18th, it was established that the City of New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis, Mo., in becoming the number one murder capital of the country. The last time the city held this record was in the mid-1990s when it held the highest homicide rate in the country.
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 9/19 to 9/23
During the week of September 19 – September 23, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft...
Wounded City: How New Orleans cut its murder rate in half in the 90s
NEW ORLEANS — This isn’t the first time New Orleans has earned the title of “Murder Capital of America.”. In the mid-90’s, New Orleans was widely known as America’s deadliest city. So, we wanted to look back at a time when New Orleans saw a dramatic reduction in crime to see what we can learn.
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
“I love her to this day”: How former staffer came to organize NOLA mayor recall efforts
Before Eileen Carter teamed up with Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste in an attempt to have New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell recalled, Carter was once a part of the Cantrell administration. How did things get this far?
5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival
If you are from New Orleans or visiting from somewhere else, here are 5 Can’t Say No Reasons Why You Should Attend The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation October 14-16, live from beautiful Lafayette Square in New Orleans. World class barbecue A legendary music lineup Historic […]
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
