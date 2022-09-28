Read full article on original website
The Verge
Headspace wants researchers to test how the app works
Mental health technology company Headspace Health is calling for researchers to submit proposals for studies on the impact of the company’s tools. The company’s products include both the meditation app Headspace and the digital therapy platform Ginger. “We see meditation as both a practice rooted in ancient history...
marktechpost.com
Microsoft Announces The Release Of Their Two Billion Parameter Latest Vision-Language AI Model Called BEiT-3
Microsoft’s Natural Language Computing (NLC) team recently introduced their latest vision-language AI model, BEiT-3, a Bidirectional Encoder representation from Image Transformers with 1.9 billion parameters. BEiT-3’s central idea is to treat images as if they were written in a different language (which the authors refer to as “Imglish”), allowing...
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
The Analog Embrace: How Some Experiences Are Surviving the Digital Age
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Zeroes and ones were promised to be the future, with digital media taking over in several ways. But the transition hasn't been the smoothest, and in some situations, customers are returning to analog experiences in search of something more tangible.
Phys.org
Smart technology aids research into a nationally important seabird colony
U.K. scientists are rolling out an array of technology to understand if a charismatic seabird species will thrive or suffer under future climate change and extreme weather events. The research, led by scientists from Bangor University, focuses on a national important colony of European shag (Gulosus aristotelis) on Puffin Island,...
Picsart for Developers Wins “Best API Debut” at 2022 API Awards; Launches $1 Million Developer Fund
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced its API program Picsart for Developers has won a 2022 API Award in the “Best API Debut” category. To celebrate this award, the company is launching the Picsart Developer Fund, $1 million in API credits, to empower innovators and further accelerate industry adoption of its AI-powered creative APIs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005301/en/ Picsart for Developers wins ‘Best API Debut’ in the 2022 API Awards (Graphic: Business Wire)
Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health Join Karat’s Brilliant Black Minds Movement to Double the Number of Black Software Engineers in Tech
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Karat, the world’s largest interviewing company, today announced that five leading corporations have joined the Brilliant Black Minds movement to help double the number of Black software engineers in the United States. As the movement’s inaugural Partners of Brilliance, Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health are the first organizations to commit to supporting and hiring software engineers directly from the Brilliant Black Minds community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005432/en/ Brilliant Black Minds senior advisor Anthony Mays and Howard University Computer Science student Taiwo Oriowo during a 1:1 coaching session. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Set Up Offshore Software Development Center in India: Hire Remote Developers @ PROVAB
Provab helps global companies to set up offshore software development centers in India. Starting from IT infrastructure and setting up tech teams (dedicated web & mobile app developers), we work closely with customers to keep them ahead of the curve. A recent market research on the global offshoring came to...
JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
retrofitmagazine.com
Turn Models into Immersive 3D Experiences
Enscape, a provider of real-time visualization, 3D rendering, and virtual reality technology for the global AEC industry, has released Enscape 3.4. Architects and designers can now enjoy many feature updates to their favorite real-time rendering software, making it even easier to turn their models into immersive 3D experiences. Categories for...
Is AI Making the Creative Class Obsolete?
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
labroots.com
Customer-Led Innovation: Building the CTS Xenon
How customers and R&D scientists came together across oceans and a pandemic to create a next-gen cell therapy solution. Thermo Fisher Scientific scientists Nektaria Andronikou (left) and Mike Gordon (right) with the CTS Xenon Electroporation System instrument and MultiShot cartridge. Few emerging fields today are as exciting as cell and...
The Verge
Autodesk and Epic Games join forces to bring more immersion to architecture tools
Epic Games is partnering with industry design software giant Autodesk to bring game-like graphics to architecture tools in order to visualize design concepts and plans as more immersive environments. While Autodesk architecture software such as Revit is capable of creating 3D design plans, the partnership will introduce easy-to-use tools to...
techunwrapped.com
Globant and LaLiga seal an alliance to reinvent the sports experience with technology
Global and LaLiga have announced an agreement to create a new global technology company to lead the reinvention of the sports and entertainment industry. This alliance will leverage Globant’s extensive track record in transforming businesses and industries through technology and LaLiga’s experience in developing leading global sporting events to enhance the experience of sports fans.
salestechstar.com
Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe
Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
Hopscotch Expands Feature Set With Flow: A New Tool That Enables Users to Finance Invoices in Just Two Clicks
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Hopscotch, a first-of-its-kind payments platform designed for the freelancer & small business community, today announced an expansion of its feature set with a new tool that enables users to finance invoices in just two clicks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005888/en/ A rendering of a business user’s Hopscotch dashboard. (Graphic: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?. September 28, 2022: Managing medical devices within a hospital can be extremely challenging. Expand to care at home and you’ve got an even bigger problem. Health systems can have more than 20,000 medical devices on a network. And with a 12-15 year useful life, it’s not uncommon to have to think about managing security over a very long period of time. What are the frontline solutions to address the sheer magnitude of this issue? Theresa Meadows, SVP & CIO at Cook Children’s and Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr share their expertise, experience and knowledge of medical device security. How do you keep up with updates? How do you ensure devices are running at the correct level or even just in good functioning order? When is it time to upgrade? What makes one solution stand out from the rest?
