Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper is set to retire at the end of September 2022. August 2022 marked 32 years of service in the Bessemer Police Department for Roper. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Roosevelt City and Bessemer. He graduated from Wenonah High School in 1977. Before joining the Bessemer Police Department, Roper drove tractor trailers for Big B Drugs and a local Bessemer furniture store. Chief Roper started his career with the Bessemer Police Department in August 1990 as a night shift patrol officer. In 1992 he moved to what was then called Vice/Narcotics with only three other investigators. Roper moved up through the ranks with the Bessemer Police Department over the years, becoming a Sergeant in 1996, Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2009, and the First Deputy Chief in the Bessemer Police Department’s history in February of 2012. On October 4, 2017, Roper had worked his way to the top position in the Bessemer Police Department as he was sworn in as Chief of the Bessemer Police Department.

