BSC Women's Golf Starts Season at MCC Women's Intercollegiate
Birmingham-Southern College Panthers Volleyball Falls To Conference Rival Vikings
Miles College Lady Bears Stay hot at SIAC Crossover
Alabama Governor Ivey Awards $82.45 Million for Improved Access to Broadband through Alabama Middle-Mile Network
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday awarded an $82.45 million grant to help make statewide broadband service availability a more attainable goal throughout Alabama. Announcing the grant today at the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative near Prattville, Governor Ivey said it will be used by Fiber Utility Network, a corporation formed by eight rural electric cooperatives to fund a “middle-mile” broadband network that will have a statewide impact.
Sozo Children To Host “Evening of Dreams” Annual Fundraising Gala at The Club
Sozo Children International, a Birmingham, Alabama based nonprofit ministry dedicated to serving at-risk children in Uganda, will host its annual fundraising Gala at The Club on September 29, 2022. The “Evening of Dreams” will feature a silent auction from 5:30p.m. to 7p.m. with a dinner and live auction from 7p.m. to 9p.m.
Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper Set To Retire At End Of September 2022
Bessemer Police Chief Michael Roper is set to retire at the end of September 2022. August 2022 marked 32 years of service in the Bessemer Police Department for Roper. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Roosevelt City and Bessemer. He graduated from Wenonah High School in 1977. Before joining the Bessemer Police Department, Roper drove tractor trailers for Big B Drugs and a local Bessemer furniture store. Chief Roper started his career with the Bessemer Police Department in August 1990 as a night shift patrol officer. In 1992 he moved to what was then called Vice/Narcotics with only three other investigators. Roper moved up through the ranks with the Bessemer Police Department over the years, becoming a Sergeant in 1996, Lieutenant in 2000, Captain in 2009, and the First Deputy Chief in the Bessemer Police Department’s history in February of 2012. On October 4, 2017, Roper had worked his way to the top position in the Bessemer Police Department as he was sworn in as Chief of the Bessemer Police Department.
Alabama invests gas tax funds into road, bridge projects
(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding. Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
