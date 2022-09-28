Read full article on original website
Related
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
Model fearing Myanmar military heads to asylum in Canada
BANGKOK — (AP) — A fashion model from Myanmar who feared being arrested by the country's military government if she was forced back home from exile has arrived in Canada, which she says has granted her asylum. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, left on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he asked Canada's Trudeau for help in removing landmines
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion.
Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'
Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
How Did the 12 Apostles Die?
The twelve men that Jesus called to be his apostles were about as motley a band as ever assembled. A few were so unremarkable that the Bible doesn't even bother to mention their profession, including those who were fishermen and one who was a despised tax collector. During the three years they followed Jesus during his earthly ministry, they continually exhibited an inability to understand even the simplest of parables, fought among themselves over who was the greatest in the group, and ultimately abandoned him at his arrest and crucifixion. By all logic, their actions should have spelled the end of Christianity before it even began.
Greece says EU using Mediterranean countries like a refugee 'parking lot'
Greece's migration minister says refugees recognized by individual EU nations should be allowed to live anywhere in the bloc.
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Myanmar sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi, Australian economist to 3 years
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Myanmar court on Thursday sentenced the country's jailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her economic advisor, Australian economist Sean Turnell, to three years behind bars on espionage charges. The pair were sentenced along with three other ousted government officials behind closed doors by...
Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre
With roosters crowing in the background as he speaks from the crowded refugee camp in Bangladesh that's been his home since 2017, Maung Sawyeddollah, 21, describes what happened when violent hate speech and disinformation targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar began to spread on Facebook. “We were good with most of the people there. But some very narrow minded and very nationalist types escalated hate against Rohingya on Facebook,” he said. “And the people who were good, in close communication with Rohingya. changed their mind against Rohingya and it turned to hate.” For years, Facebook, now called Meta Platforms Inc.,...
UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
Britain wants closer ties with Indo-Pacific region - foreign minister
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain is committed to forming ever closer links with the Indo-Pacific region, including greater economic, security and defence cooperation, foreign minister James Cleverly said in a speech in Singapore on Thursday.
U.K.・
Comments / 0