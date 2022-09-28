Read full article on original website
High School Volleyball | Perquimans downs unbeaten Camden in four sets
CAMDEN — The non-conference volleyball matchup between the top teams in the Four Rivers and Northeastern Coastal conferences Wednesday figured to be an enticing one. The host Camden Lady Bruins came in unbeaten and the Perquimans Lady Pirates came in with just one loss to a dominant 3A team in J.H. Rose. In a loud Camden gym, with both fan bases well represented, it was unbeaten Camden that suffered its...
Panther Creek rallies to beat Apex Friendship, 21-20
Apex, N.C. — The Panther Creek Catamounts erased a considerable deficit to rally to a 21-20 conference win over the Apex Friendship Patriots on Thursday night. The game got off to a slow start as the teams traded turnovers on the way to a scoreless first quarter. Tight end...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Cameron Roberts scores late to lift University girls soccer; Mt. Spokane volleyball outlasts Post Falls
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 1, North Central 0: Cameron Roberts scored in the 74th minute and the visiting Titans (8-2, 3-1) edged the Wolfpack (2-4, 0-4) in a league game. Aubree Carpenter made four saves for the clean sheet. Mead...
fearthestingihs.org
Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Richland Northeast 34 – 0
Great night for the young Jackets as they blow out Richland Northeast 34-0 at home! Next up for Irmo are the Blazers from Ridge View next Thursday night. Game time is 6:00pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lumpkincoathletics.com
Indians, JV and Varsity Sweep West Hall
The JV Indians got the evening started off right with an 13-3 victory over visiting West Hall. Then it was the Varsity’s turn and they celebrated Senior Night with a 10-5 victory over the visitors. Congratulations to our four seniors – Natalie Shubert, Sydney Moore, Morgan Petersen, and Hailey Mincey.
ocnjsentinel.com
OCHS launches inaugural girls volleyball team
OCEAN CITY – A new sport has livened up the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth near the Boardwalk. The yells of support from the bleachers could be heard outside the doors Friday afternoon as Ocean City High School’s inaugural volleyball team was playing. The school...
WRAL News
