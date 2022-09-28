ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian: Storm reaches Category 4 strength (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X512I_0iD6wvsw00

Hurricane Ian continued to churn in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida’s west coast early Wednesday, a day after the storm made landfall Tuesday near La Coloma, Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here are the latest updates:

Conditions rapidly deteriorating along southwest Florida coast

Update 6 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Conditions are rapidly deteriorating as Hurricane Ian approaches the southwest Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 6 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 4 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 55 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 85 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the hurricane’s eye measured a 66 mph sustained wind and a 94 mph wind gust, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 39 mph sustained wind and 55 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Nearly 45,000 customers without power in Florida

Update 5:51 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Nearly 45,000 customers in Florida are without power, according to a website that tracks outages.

PowerOutage.us is reporting that 44,759 customers in the state have lost power, including 19,449 in Miami-Dade County, 7,053 in Palm Beach County, 3,930 in Collier County, 3,201 in Lee County, 1,645 in Charlotte County and 1,618 in Sarasota County.

Ian upgraded to Category 4 hurricane

Update 5 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Ian is now an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, was about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 105 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?

Rain bands spreading across southern Florida Peninsula

Update 4 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Rain bands from Hurricane Ian are spreading across the southern Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 4 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 85 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A buoy just north-northwest of the storm’s eye measured a sustained wind of 60 mph and a wind gust of 83 mph, the agency said. Meanwhile, a 37 mph sustained wind and 47 mph wind gust were reported near Sanibel Island.

Tropical storm-force winds reach Florida’s southeast, southwest coasts

Update 3:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Tropical storm-force winds have reached the coasts of southeast and southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to churn toward the state, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In a 3 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 90 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A sustained wind of 39 mph and a wind gust of 60 mph were reported at Biscayne Bay Light, the agency said. Meanwhile, a sustained wind of 35 mph and a wind gust of 47 mph were reported at Sanibel Island.

Ian moves closer to Florida’s west coast

Update 2:14 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is moving closer to Florida’s west coast, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 2 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 95 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Ian producing storm surge flooding across lower Florida Keys

Update 1:35 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is producing storm surge flooding across the lower Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 1 a.m. EDT update statement, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 105 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

“The National Ocean Service tide gauge at Key West measured a peak water level of about 2.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water during the past couple of hours,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, a buoy west of the hurricane’s center reported a sustained wind of 63 mph and a gust of 89 mph, according to the statement. Additionally, a sustained wind of 66 mph and a gust of 97 mph were reported at Smith Shoal Light.

What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?

Ian expected to cause ‘life-threatening’ storm surge in Florida, officials say

Update 12:34 a.m. EDT Sept. 28: Hurricane Ian is expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday.

In its 12:30 a.m. EDT advisory, the agency said the Category 3 storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was about 100 miles southwest of Naples, Florida. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

A storm surge warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West, the agency said.

The Associated Press, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: Photos, videos capture devastation in Florida

Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and devastating storm surge to parts of the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. First responders, news organizations and other social media users are sharing photos and videos of the devastation. Here are...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Biden: Hurricane Ian 'could be the deadliest' in Florida history

President Biden said Hurricane Ian could potentially be the deadliest in Florida's history, pledging federal government support for the state's recovery after the Category 4 storm . “This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” Biden said while speaking at FEMA headquarters Thursday afternoon. “The numbers are still unclear...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
WOKV

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., — (AP) — Hurricane Ian intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approached Florida and forecasters predicted it would retain top winds of 140 mph (220 kph) until landfall Wednesday afternoon. Tropical storm force winds and rain were already hitting the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Wind Gust#Florida Keys#Hurricane Ian
WOKV

Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida shelter information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are opening up shelters. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Hurricane Ian: South Georgia theme park offers free admission for storm evacuees

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A South Georgia theme park is offering free admission to Florida residents who were forced to flee their homes during Hurricane Ian. Valdosta’s Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta is providing free passes on Saturday or Sunday for anyone from the 26 Florida counties who were forced to leave under mandatory evacuation orders, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
VALDOSTA, GA
WOKV

Biden, DeSantis strike ceasefire as catastrophic Ian rocks Florida

What a difference a hurricane makes. Just a week ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 contender, trolled the country with the idea that he would fly migrants in Texas to Delaware near the home of President Biden. Biden, in a speech rallying congressional Democrats a few days earlier, derided the Republican governor's migrant expulsions as "playing politics with humans, using them as props."
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

‘This baby is mine today’: Florida woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel

MARATHON, Fla. — An employee at a hotel in the Florida Keys was arrested after investigators said she kidnapped a child. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday because a woman said her child had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, a hotel employee told them that Zita Gasperik, who also works at the hotel, had taken her 16-month-old child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL
WOKV

Father: Jones Sandy Hook lies forced move from Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. — (AP) — Robbie Parker says he can tell when conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said something on his show about the Sandy Hook school massacre, because that's when another round of abuse begins. Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed, testified Thursday at Jones' defamation...
WATERBURY, CT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
90K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy