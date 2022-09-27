Canada punched its ticket to the semi-finals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup with a commanding win over Puerto Rico. Now, Canada faces its toughest test yet. In the early hours of Friday morning, Canada will meet the USA in the semi-finals. The USA enters the matchup with a perfect record. After going 5-0 in group play, it defeated Serbia by 33 points in the quarter-finals.

