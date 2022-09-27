Read full article on original website
What time is Canada vs. USA? TV schedule, channel to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semi-finals matchup
Canada punched its ticket to the semi-finals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup with a commanding win over Puerto Rico. Now, Canada faces its toughest test yet. In the early hours of Friday morning, Canada will meet the USA in the semi-finals. The USA enters the matchup with a perfect record. After going 5-0 in group play, it defeated Serbia by 33 points in the quarter-finals.
Liverpool vs. Brighton result, highlights & more as Leandro Trossard scores hat-trick in thrilling draw
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Roberto De Zerbi marked his debut as Brighton & Hove Albion head coach with a point at Anfield as his side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool. The Italian looked set for a dream start as Seagulls boss when his team raced into a...
2022 FIBA Women's World Cup: How playing for Canada helped Kia Nurse rediscover her love for the game after injury layoff
Nearly a year since she suffered an ACL injury in the WNBA semi-finals, Canadian point guard Kia Nurse's long road to recovery has been both an arduous journey, and one that could see her create history with the national team. Nurse began the tournament on a minutes restriction, however, with...
Arsenal vs. Tottenham live score, updates, highlights & lineups from north London derby
A year and five days after Arsenal beat Spurs 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, both teams are in a markedly different scenario as they prepare for the first north London derby of the 2022/23 season. The neighbours had each lost three of their first six fixtures at that point. A...
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA delivers ruthless performance vs. Canada to advance to gold medal game
SYDNEY — Team USA booked their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final with a convincing 83-43 win over Canada on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the charge with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while A'Ja Wilson added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Plum chipped in 14 points off the bench.
FIFA 23: What is the cheapest way to buy the game?
With FIFA 23's release, gamers will be scrambling to get their hands on a copy. Despite the famous football franchise usually having a recommended retail price, there is usually always a way to snare the game for less. The Sporting News explains how you can save when you purchase the...
Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for the Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag will get his first taste of the Manchester derby with Premier League champions Manchester City aiming for a third consecutive win over their neighbours Manchester United. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scored twice as City romped to a 4-1 win in the corresponding fixture at...
