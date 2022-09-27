ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is Canada vs. USA? TV schedule, channel to watch FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semi-finals matchup

Canada punched its ticket to the semi-finals of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup with a commanding win over Puerto Rico. Now, Canada faces its toughest test yet. In the early hours of Friday morning, Canada will meet the USA in the semi-finals. The USA enters the matchup with a perfect record. After going 5-0 in group play, it defeated Serbia by 33 points in the quarter-finals.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ng-sportingnews.com

FIFA 23: What is the cheapest way to buy the game?

With FIFA 23's release, gamers will be scrambling to get their hands on a copy. Despite the famous football franchise usually having a recommended retail price, there is usually always a way to snare the game for less. The Sporting News explains how you can save when you purchase the...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy