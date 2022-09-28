Read full article on original website
Kennewick food truck hub will host fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A fundraiser to help with Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s recovery has been planned for the Tri-Cities. Summer’s Hub in Kennewick, a food truck mecca, will be hosting the event. Trooper Atkinson was shot in the face and hand while confronting a suspect...
Tri-Cities Police to Host HUGE Hiring Event October 12th in Richland
Like other businesses, local law enforcement agencies are looking to hire employees. The event will be held at the Richland Public Library, in the Doris Roberts Gallery, at 955 Northgate Drive in Richland. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Pasco, Richland, Kennewick, Benton County, Franklin County, Washington State Patrol, and several more agencies will be present for the safety hiring event.
Young Walla Walla cancer patient hopes to raise funds for dream vacation
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A young girl in Walla Walla is battling cancer, and during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a California-based non-profit is hoping to bring her a little joy with a trip to Hawaii. Ten-year-old Destiny Lara was diagnosed with a large brain tumor in April, but it...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
nbcrightnow.com
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots
In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
HSD has a new mission statement
HERMISTON – The Hermiston School District Board of Directors has changed its mission statement and its focus. The old statement was “Striving to be the premier public school district in Oregon.” It is now “Future focused: building knowledge and skills for tomorrow.”. Superintendent Tricia Mooney said...
nbcrightnow.com
Power back on in Richland after transformer blows
RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
goeasternoregon.com
Olney Cemetery comes to life for special tours
PENDLETON — Some “quiet neighbors” will have a voice for three nights this October during the second annual Historic Cemetery Tour at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton. Dubbed the “Quiet Neighbors Tour,” the free event brings cemetery residents to life. It runs from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. One tour will take place each half hour. Although the tour is free, pre-registration is requested so organizers can manage tour group sizes.
nbcrightnow.com
WSU-TC to offer workforce training certificate programs
RICHLAND, Wash.- Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC) is partnering with the city of Richland, the Port of Benton, and Visit TC, to offer a development learning program this fall. According to a WSU press release, the certified programs will feature courses designed for professionals, as well as business owners and...
Walla Walla Man Featured on Jeopardy Has Multiple Big Wins
Check Out A Walla Walla Man Playing Final Jeopardy For Big Money. A Walla Walla man has been sweeping the competition all week long on TV's beloved quiz game show Jeopardy. David Sibley is an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla and is currently a two-time winner and holds the championship as of September 29th, 2022.
These 10 Tri-Cities students were named National Merit semifinalists
It takes a “a lot of studying.”
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
The current board banned posts for LGBTQ Pride Month and some members objected to COVID mask mandates.
610KONA
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
Who Got Booked Into the Benton County Washington Jail? Website Shows You
You Can Search The Current Benton County Washington Jail List Anytime. I don't know about you as a kid but my parents always had the police scanner going on in the background. You could hear it chirp and crackle all night long until a name would come across the airwaves. My parents would say I know them or they'd say they didn't know them.
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla receives $1.4M for local business growth
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $1.4 million in grant funding to Umatilla, Oregon to boost local business growth and opportunity. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which focuses on helping coal communities recover from the pandemic.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Walla Walla priest two-day Jeopardy Champion
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- David Sibley is now a two-day Jeopardy Champion with a total of $44,200. The Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla will compete again on Wednesday, September 28. Catch Jeopardy on KNDU/KNDO at 7:30 p.m. UPDATE. 9/27/22. David Sibley, an Episcopal Priest from Walla Walla is now a Jeopardy...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
