Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Has An Interesting Plan For Donovan Mitchell
On paper, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the most exciting teams in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season. They were one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference last season, and now that Donovan Mitchell is in the mix, the Cavs have the potential to do some damage in the upcoming campaign.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Agree To One-Year Deal With Blake Griffin
The Celtics made a move to bolster their depth. Boston agreed to sign Blake Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources. With both Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari out to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the Celtics were left shorthanded and...
ng-sportingnews.com
The Raptors' reported interest in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should come as no surprise, but how realistic is an eventual trade?
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ever becomes available, it sounds like the Raptors will be interested. According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Toronto is "closely monitoring" the situation in Oklahoma City, where Gilgeous-Alexander "may eventually tire of leading a rebuild." Lewenberg adds that Gilgeous-Alexander has given no indication that he wants to be traded from the Thunder, but "things can change quickly in this crazy league."
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Toronto Raptors Reportedly "Closely Monitoring" This Star Player
According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Toronto Raptors are "closely monitoring" Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
NECN
Where NBA Coach of the Year Odds Stand After Celtics' Change
Mazzulla for Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think of his chances originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who are Maccabi Ra'anana? Israeli club set to face Clippers, Trail Blazers and Thunder during NBA preseason
When the preseason for the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the first game played in the United States will be an exhibition between the LA Clippers and Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana on Friday, Sept. 30 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. After the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the previous two NBA seasons,...
NBA
Healthy LaVine and DeRozan ready to lead 22-23 Bulls as an All-Star duo
DeMar definitely is Butch. "You can always tighten up on everything,” DeMar DeRozan was saying earlier this week. “I haven’t met anybody that has perfected anything in any type of craft. As long as you’re adding something small, no matter how small it is, to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it, understanding games differently, watching how to score differently, how to finish. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Cavs Interested in Trading for Suns’ Jae Crowder
That interest makes sense, given that the Cavs are currently still deciding on who will start at small forward (related Dribbles). Crowder could prove to be the perfect fit. He has already played for the Cavs once, during the LeBron James era, appearing in 53 games with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season. President of basketball operations Koby Altman traded Crowder to the Jazz in February 2018. A.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Rumors: Team Drops Out, Potential Suns Trade Target Named
The Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder are still working to find a trade partner, as his absence from training camp was mutually agreed upon last Sunday. The timetable for which the power forward may be traded is still unclear, although the sooner the better for both parties. As...
Yardbarker
ESPN’s Bobby Marks sees Knicks winning 45 games
Despite letting Donovan Mitchell slip through their hands, the New York Knicks still had a solid offseason. They have plugged their most glaring hole, prying Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson, a breakout star in the playoffs, is the best point guard the Knicks had in decades. Their...
Memphis Grizzlies media day recap, practice takeaways
The Memphis Grizzlies are in the full swing of the 2022-23 NBA season. The team had its first three practices before heading to Milwaukee for the preseason opener on Saturday. The Grizzlies will play games on Saturday and Monday that will give further clue into how the team handles the absence of Jaren Jackson Jr.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 NBA Draft Review: New York Knicks
After reaching the NBA Playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks just missed out qualifying last season with a 37-45 record due to injuries. However, the Knicks will look to get back on track this season after signing free agent guard Jalen Brunson.
Nick Nurse Names Two Standouts From Day 1 of Raptors Training Camp
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse praised Dalano Banton and Juancho Hernangomez as early stars at training camp this year
Raptors Are 'Closely Monitoring' Potential Blockbuster Trade
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly eyeing bringing one of the league's brightest Canadian stars back homes. According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, the Raptors are "closely monitoring" the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander situation out in OKC, where the Toronto-born star may grow tired of being a part of a rebuilding team. It's...
Yardbarker
Rival GM: I’d Be Real Hesitant to Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
Suns forward Jae Crowder is sitting out as he and the Suns agreed to try to trade him. He has already been linked to multiple teams, including the Mavericks, Celtics, Grizzlies, Heat and Cavaliers (as relayed here). But one rival GM told Hoops Wire that trading for Crowder could be...
ng-sportingnews.com
Breanna Stewart is changing the game with launch of signature sneaker with Puma
SYDNEY — Team USA captain Breanna Stewart is changing the game in more ways than one. Widely considered as the best player in women's basketball, the Seattle Storm star boasts one of the most impressive resumes in the game while she is still very much in her prime. The...
Comments / 0