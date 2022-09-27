ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

portlandpilots.com

Togiai Goal Gives No. 18 Pilots 1-0 Win over Previously Unbeaten LMU

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In a battle of unbeaten teams the No. 18 Portland Pilots dealt the Loyola Marymount Lions a 1-0 loss on Saturday at Merlo Field at the Clive Charles Soccer Complex. Cally Togiai's first half goal stood up as the win improved Portland's record to 7-0-4 overall and 1-0-0 in West Coast Conference play. LMU falls to 2-1-6 and 0-1-0 in league action.
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Drop Three-set Sweep to No.4 San Diego

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland volleyball team could not overcome a potent Toreros offense Saturday at home falling to San Diego in straight sets (13-25, 13-25, 18-25). The loss dropped Portland's record to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in WCC play. Jayde Harris finished with nine kills on the day to...
portlandpilots.com

Pilot Men First, Women Fourth at Charles Bowles Willamette Invite.

SALEM, Ore. -- Pilot men were victorious, while the Pilot women finished fourth at the 47th Annual Charles Bowles Willamette Invitational. Chris Anderson was the Pilot's top finisher (sixth, 24:34.3), leading the No. 28 Pilots' men to victory, as well as five new individual PRs. Teresa Perez was the Pilot womens' top finisher coming in fourth (18:02.8).
portlandpilots.com

Zelic, Pethybridge Advance at ITA All-American Championships

CARY, N.C. – The Portland women's tennis doubles tandem of Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge won both of their Saturday matches in the Pre-Qualifying Doubles Draw in the prestigious ITA All-American Championships hosted at Cary Tennis Park. The duo move on to face draw's No. 2 seed from Wake Forest on Sunday with a victory advancing them to Monday's Qualifying Doubles Draw.
portlandpilots.com

Pankin, Neos Head to ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Portland men's tennis players Sema Pankin and Eleftherios Neos will hit the big stage by competing at the ITA All-American Championships hosted by Tulsa next week. The duo – ranked No. 10 in the ITA Preseason Doubles Rankings – will enter the Doubles Main Draw with...
