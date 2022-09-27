PORTLAND, Ore. -- In a battle of unbeaten teams the No. 18 Portland Pilots dealt the Loyola Marymount Lions a 1-0 loss on Saturday at Merlo Field at the Clive Charles Soccer Complex. Cally Togiai's first half goal stood up as the win improved Portland's record to 7-0-4 overall and 1-0-0 in West Coast Conference play. LMU falls to 2-1-6 and 0-1-0 in league action.

