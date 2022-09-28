Beavers Drop League Opener to Bulldogs

Taking on its biggest league rivals of late in its league opener, the Tenino girls soccer team fell behind and couldn’t make a comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Montesano Tuesday on the Black Top.

The Beavers fell behind, 3-0, before putting together one of their best offensive attacks of the season a bit too late.

Monte got on the board after a Lily Causey breakaway in the 10th, and two goals from Mikayla Stanfield in the 40th and 54th minutes, putting the Beavs in a hole they couldn’t quite escape, but that didn’t stop a 70th minute attack that got Tenino on the board.

Paisley Garcia got the action going by winning a ball and taking it up the left wing, threading a pass forward to striker Elizabeth Disken, who played another good cross across the six-yard line to Abagail Archibald, who put the Beavs lone goal on the board.

“There was no quit in my team tonight,” Tenino coach Dave Montgomery said. “They fought. I’m so proud of the way that they played tonight. It’s gritty games like this that, if you can replicate this down the road, you’re going to beat a lot of teams. This was a really good game for us, we know we have this in us.”

The Beavers play Elma next on the road Thursday, looking for their first league win.