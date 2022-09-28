ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Beavers Drop League Opener to Bulldogs

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477v8P_0iD6u3ft00

Taking on its biggest league rivals of late in its league opener, the Tenino girls soccer team fell behind and couldn’t make a comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Montesano Tuesday on the Black Top.

The Beavers fell behind, 3-0, before putting together one of their best offensive attacks of the season a bit too late.

Monte got on the board after a Lily Causey breakaway in the 10th, and two goals from Mikayla Stanfield in the 40th and 54th minutes, putting the Beavs in a hole they couldn’t quite escape, but that didn’t stop a 70th minute attack that got Tenino on the board.

Paisley Garcia got the action going by winning a ball and taking it up the left wing, threading a pass forward to striker Elizabeth Disken, who played another good cross across the six-yard line to Abagail Archibald, who put the Beavs lone goal on the board.

“There was no quit in my team tonight,” Tenino coach Dave Montgomery said. “They fought. I’m so proud of the way that they played tonight. It’s gritty games like this that, if you can replicate this down the road, you’re going to beat a lot of teams. This was a really good game for us, we know we have this in us.”

The Beavers play Elma next on the road Thursday, looking for their first league win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Loggers Swept at Hands of Ducks

Still looking for its consistency, the Onalaska volleyball team fell in a sweep to Toutle Lake Tuesday at home, 25-10, 25-8, 25-11. The Loggers were led by Jen Lipsey’s hustle, who earned three kills and two blocks before getting sidelined with an injury during the second set. Stepping into the setter spot, Rylee Torres stepped up and played admirably, per coach Mandy Reynoldson.
ONALASKA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Swept at Home By Bulldogs

The Tenino volleyball team opened up 1A Evergreen play with a tough one, falling to Montesano 25-17, 25-10, 25-7 at home on Tuesday. “The score doesn’t show how we played,” Beavers coach Shauna Carpenter said. We had great rallies; unfortunately we didn’t play the mental game very well, and we didn’t control the controllables.”
TENINO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montesano, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Tenino, WA
Sports
City
Montesano, WA
City
Tenino, WA
City
Elma, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Wolves Hold On to Defeat Rainier in Five

After taking a two set lead in White Pass Tuesday, the Morton-White Pass volleyball team clung to victory in a five-set match against Rainier, 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 17-25, 15-13. The Timberwolves had a spread out offensive attack, with five players registering multi-kill nights. “It was a tight match,” T-Wolves coach...
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tenino Keeps Seeing Improvement Against Hoquiam

Seeing some improvement across the board, the Tenino boys golf team battled to a 183-190 decision against Hoquiam Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf and Country Club in Yelm. The Beavers were led by David Dallaire once again, who shot a 40, one stroke behind the match medalist out of Hoquiam. Jaxsor Gore for Tenino wasn’t far behind with a 47, and Carson Hart shot a 45 for the Beavers. Rounding out the varsity lineup were Ethan Baxter (53), Jake Lucero (52) and Preston Snider (51), with the latter two notching PR matches.
TENINO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Beavs
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Vikings Dispatch Trojans in Three

The Mossyrock volleyball team kept things rolling in league play, downing Pe Ell 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 on Tuesday. Payton Torrey put up 15 kills to lead Mossyrock, while also posting seven aces and 13 digs. Paige Houghtelling was right on her heels at the net, posting 13 kills. Abbie Lovan led the back row with 19 digs, and also had six aces of her own.
MOSSYROCK, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mossyrock Sweeps Away CAA

The Mossyrock volleyball dispatched Columbia Adventist with little trouble Monday, sweeping the Kodiaks 25-8, 25-11, 25-13. Hailey Brooks and Payton Torrey shared the Vikings’ team lead with eight kills apiece. Torrey also had four aces and a team-high 17 digs. Erin Cournyer posted six aces to lead Mossyrock, and...
MOSSYROCK, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Loggers Put Away Ducks Early

Led by more strong play from Brooklyn Sandridge and more offense to spare, the Onalaska girls soccer team defeated Toutle Lake Monday at home, 11-0. The Loggers got five goals from Sandridge, who scored in the 16th, 19th, 26th, 42nd, and 55th minutes of the game. Her sister, Kaiyah, scored twice, with goals in the eighth and 28th minutes. Randi Haight registered a hat trick with three goals, and Kate Zandell recorded a goal, as well.
ONALASKA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Pirates Blank Raymond-South Bend

Playing in its first home game in three weeks, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Raymond-South Bend Monday, 5-0. Most of the scoring came in a late barrage in the first half, with freshman Sophie Hagseth scoring in the 25th minute off an assist from Karlee VonMoos, VonMoos assisting another goal in the 28th minute to Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen, and a third first half goal off yet another assist from VonMoos scored by Destiny Roller in the 31st.
SOUTH BEND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-UCLA game on?

The Washington football team (4-0 overall, 1-0 Pac-12), after four straight home games to open the season, finally hits the road to face fellow unbeaten UCLA (4-0, 1-0) in a Friday night game at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN. Washington, the nation’s leader in passing offense, is off to a solid start under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, and has moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the coaches’ poll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chronicle

Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades

Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Retired Seattle cop arrested after five-hour standoff in Mount Vernon, Wash.

A retired Seattle police officer surrendered in Mount Vernon on Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police at a single-family residence there. Eugene Louis Schubeck III, the retired Seattle officer involved in the standoff, is infamous in Seattle police circles. In 2009, Schubeck was acting as a hostage negotiator when he shot the man he was speaking with in the jaw.
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
352
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy