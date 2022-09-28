Read full article on original website
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement, after months of internal deliberations and pressure from liberal activists, became immediate political fodder ahead of the November midterms while fueling...
FOXBusiness
President Biden argues about inflation in '60 Minutes' interview: 'It hasn't spiked'
President Biden attempted to downplay the U.S. inflation crisis during a "60 Minutes" interview, claiming that the month-to-month rate has "hardly" risen – which prompted his CBS interviewer to dispute his response. CBS correspondent Scott Pelley asked: "Mr. President, as you know, last Tuesday, the annual inflation rate came...
Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process
The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.An email from the Department of Education sent to Americans who signed up for updates and obtained by CNN Thursday offered some details on who is eligible and what to expect in the process."In October, the US Department of...
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday season. Yes, we are talking about the December holidays already; when the first pumpkin spice hits store shelves, it’s time.
The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
FOXBusiness
Americans have lost $4,200 in income under Biden, wiping out Trump gains: Heritage
The average American has lost more than $4,000 in annual income since President Biden took office due to soaring inflation and higher interest rates thus wiping out income gains under the previous administration, according to data compiled by the Heritage Foundation. Experts at the conservative think tank analyzed consumer prices...
How To Invest in CDs as Fed Continues To Raise Interest Rates
If there's an upside to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes this year -- other than their potential to ease inflation -- it's that interest rates for savings accounts are rising as...
Republicans Want Biden To Reverse The $10,000 Student Debt Cancellation, But We Are Fighting Back
Republican governors are framing student debt cancellation as a class issue, pushing the false narrative that relief punishes the poor and rewards the rich. The post Republicans Want Biden To Reverse The $10,000 Student Debt Cancellation, But We Are Fighting Back appeared first on NewsOne.
Budget office: Biden's student loan forgiveness could cost around $400 billion
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a report with the estimate and said it could go higher after a payment pause extension last year.
Washington Examiner
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
How to earn more money from your savings now that banks are raising interest rates
The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate five times this year, most recently on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing effort to slow the pace of inflation. The idea is that since the U.S. central bank is making it more expensive to borrow money, the demand for goods and services will drop, thereby causing prices to fall.
CBO’s ‘highly uncertain’ estimates fail to damper Biden, Democrats enthusiasm over student debt cancelation
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the cost of outstanding student loans will increase by $20 billion because an action suspended payments, interest accrual, and involuntary collections from September 2022 to December 2022. The nonpartisan agency said after accounting for those suspensions, it estimates that the cost of student loans...
Biden Planning To Forgive Billions In Student Debt
The Biden administration announced it will forgive around $500 billion in student debt. Up to $20,000 in debt will be forgiven for Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for other borrowers.
California Stimulus Check: When to Expect Inflation Relief Payments
Several U.S. states have begun issuing stimulus checks from this month, as millions of Americans are struggling to keep up with the increasing cost of living. Around three-quarters of middle-income Americans are now saying their earnings aren't enough to pay for their cost of living, despite inflation rates continuing to come down from their peak of 9.1 percent in June to 8.3 percent.
