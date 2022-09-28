ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers. The announcement, after months of internal deliberations and pressure from liberal activists, became immediate political fodder ahead of the November midterms while fueling...
President Biden argues about inflation in '60 Minutes' interview: 'It hasn't spiked'

President Biden attempted to downplay the U.S. inflation crisis during a "60 Minutes" interview, claiming that the month-to-month rate has "hardly" risen – which prompted his CBS interviewer to dispute his response. CBS correspondent Scott Pelley asked: "Mr. President, as you know, last Tuesday, the annual inflation rate came...
Biden administration kicks off student loan debt forgiveness process

The Biden administration on Thursday is kicking off its efforts toward forgiving student loan debt, sending updates on the process via email before the window to apply opens next month.In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who are also Pell Grant recipients.An email from the Department of Education sent to Americans who signed up for updates and obtained by CNN Thursday offered some details on who is eligible and what to expect in the process."In October, the US Department of...
The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal

The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
CBO’s ‘highly uncertain’ estimates fail to damper Biden, Democrats enthusiasm over student debt cancelation

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the cost of outstanding student loans will increase by $20 billion because an action suspended payments, interest accrual, and involuntary collections from September 2022 to December 2022. The nonpartisan agency said after accounting for those suspensions, it estimates that the cost of student loans...
California Stimulus Check: When to Expect Inflation Relief Payments

Several U.S. states have begun issuing stimulus checks from this month, as millions of Americans are struggling to keep up with the increasing cost of living. Around three-quarters of middle-income Americans are now saying their earnings aren't enough to pay for their cost of living, despite inflation rates continuing to come down from their peak of 9.1 percent in June to 8.3 percent.
