We were excited to welcome more than 30 individuals from the community recently who volunteered their time to help the Friends of Sugar Creek get out on the water. Each fall, the group focuses on a section of the creek that needs some extra attention to remove items that have found there way into our community’s local watershed. This year, the group focused on a northern section of the creek from Brown Bridge (C.R. 175E) through Crawfordsville to the Rock River Ridge Trail Park. While the water level on the creek was extremely low, volunteers “dragged” out of the creek over 15 bags of trash, removed 12 tires and removed potentially harmful items like old, rusted fencing and broken glass.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO