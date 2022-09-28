Read full article on original website
Related
Journal Review
Frances Wooden Northside Park to receive updates, requests community input
The Frances Wooden Northside Park will be receiving a full update to the facility next year, with construction tentatively starting in the spring. The project will be funded by an anonymous donor through the Montgomery County Community Foundation and the city of Crawfordsville. Planning for this project started earlier this...
Journal Review
Harrington resigns from EMA
Montgomery County EMA Director Shari Harrington has delivered a resignation letter to the county commissioners. Commissioner president John Frey announced the news at Monday’s commissioner meeting. Harrington, who started working for the county nearly 20 years ago, said she decided it was time to move on when an opening...
Journal Review
Dorothy Q Chapter NSDAR
The Dorothy Q Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, met at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Elston Memorial House, with Regent Michele Borden presiding, as she welcomed 20 members and one special guest, Crawfordsville attorney Dan Taylor. Regent Michele Borden opened the meeting beginning the call...
Journal Review
Church plans 'Oktacofest' bazaar
St. Bernard Catholic Church is bringing back “Oktacofest” this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more than 100 years, the local church has hosted an annual bazaar. Last year, for the first time, organizers made the bazaar “Oktacofest” themed. “It was amazing,” said Father...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Randee Kay McKim Patton
Randee Kay McKim Patton, 76, of rural Crawfordsville passed away at 11:12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born May 9, 1946, at Scottsburg, daughter of the late James and Pauline Mills McKim. She married Jim Patton on March 16, 1974m in the New Richmond Christian Church. He survives.
Journal Review
Gregory A. French
Gregory A. French passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1968, at Crawfordsville, to Donald and Delores “Dee” (Conner) French. Greg married Tricia (Stewart) French on July 14, 1990. Greg loved hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors, especially with his best friend and dog, Maddie.
Journal Review
North has first school-based solar project in the county
A new renewable energy project has been completed at Pleasant Hill Elementary and Lester B. Sommer Elementary located in the North Montgomery Community School Corporation near Crawfordsville. North Montgomery conducted a ribbon cutting and celebration for the new solar panel systems at Sommer Elementary on Thursday and at Pleasant Hill...
Journal Review
Friends of Sugar Creek
We were excited to welcome more than 30 individuals from the community recently who volunteered their time to help the Friends of Sugar Creek get out on the water. Each fall, the group focuses on a section of the creek that needs some extra attention to remove items that have found there way into our community’s local watershed. This year, the group focused on a northern section of the creek from Brown Bridge (C.R. 175E) through Crawfordsville to the Rock River Ridge Trail Park. While the water level on the creek was extremely low, volunteers “dragged” out of the creek over 15 bags of trash, removed 12 tires and removed potentially harmful items like old, rusted fencing and broken glass.
RELATED PEOPLE
Journal Review
Evan celebrates 45 years at Crawford
Mark Evan celebrates 45 years of service with Crawford Industries, now a part of Spartech. Evan began working at Crawford on Sept. 22, 1977, as maintenance utility. He moved into the extrusion department in the early 80’s and started as extrusion utility, then became an operator and in 2000 a lead extruder operator. Since most of Evan’s career with Crawford has been in extrusion he has a wealth of knowledge about the extrusion process. Because of his experience and knowledge, Evan has helped train new operators.
Journal Review
A Feast for the Eyes
The Art League of Montgomery County hosted the 10th annual Art Walk through downtown Crawfordsville on Saturday. The event featured more than 30 artists displaying their works for public view. Participants followed red balloons between locations and peered into storefronts for a peek at the artists’ creations in different mediums....
Journal Review
David ‘Dave’ Eugene Johnson
David “Dave” Eugene Johnson, 74, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. He was born July 28, 1948, at Crawfordsville, to the late Donald and Ruth (Ronk) Johnson. Dave graduated from New Market High School in 1966 and proudly served his country in...
Journal Review
Wilbur D. Crawley
Wilbur D. Crawley, 86, of Cloverdale passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. He was born Feb. 27, 1936, to the late William and Clara Crawley. Wilbur married Judy (Saunders) Crawley on July 24, 1954, and she survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Sheila Crawley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
City sets hours for trick-or-treat
The City of Crawfordsville will observe Trick-or-Treat hours 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31. The hours were set Wednesday by Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety members during their regular weekly meeting at the city building. The board also approved a request by Tom Klein to close West Main Street from Grant Avenue to Barr Street during that time period to allow for the influx of trick-or-treaters who visit the west side neighborhood annually.
Journal Review
Thomas L. ‘Tom’ DeValut
Thomas L. “Tom” DeVault, 74, of the rural Romney/New Richmond community, passed away at 9:51 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his home. He had been in failing health. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Journal Review
Draft economic development strategy now available
TERRE HAUTE — Thrive West Central “Thrive” has prepared a draft Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, a federally required economic strategy for Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties. This plan was developed with local leaders and economic development professionals. The draft plan is now...
Journal Review
Bacon surpasses 100 career goals in historic career
Teegan Bacon just further cemented herself as one of the most prolific goal scorers to ever come through Montgomery County on Wednesday as Bacon and the North Montgomery Chargers hit the road for their regular season finale with Lebanon. North Montgomery ultimately fell 6-5 but not before a valiant effort from the Chargers in the final 20 minutes as they scored 4 goals in the final 15 minutes, but saw their rally fall just short.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Journal Review
Four injured in U.S. 36 crash
ROCKVILLE — Two teenagers were flown to two separate Indianapolis hospitals Wednesday and a third teen was transported by ambulance to a Terre Haute hospital in the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 36. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a crash on...
Journal Review
Local Record: Sept. 27, 2022
• Domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of Danville Avenue — 12:54 a.m. • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Darlington Avenue — 3:25 a.m. • Chad A. Edwards, 50, Crawfordsville, was arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy — 8:38 a.m.
Journal Review
Michael ‘Mick’ Luft
Michael “Mick’ Luft passed away in his home after losing his battle with cancer on Sept. 22, 2022. Mick was born April 26, 1948. He grew up in Rosedale, Indiana, where he played basketball for the hometown team the “Hotshots.” During his childhood, Mick enjoyed the time he spent with his siblings, especially his twin brother, Rick.
Journal Review
Area soccer teams find out post-season path
All six of Montgomery County’s girls and boys soccer teams found out their path to a sectional championship on Sunday evening as the IHSAA held it’s annual state pairings show. Let’s take a look at the draw went for each of our county teams. Girls Class 1A...
Comments / 0