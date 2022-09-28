Read full article on original website
SEATTLE — Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the lexicon of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
Frisco scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to sweep the Wichita Wind Surge for the title.
No team in Cleveland baseball history has ever had more wins in its last at bat, as the Guardians beat Tampa Bay Thursday night.
SEATTLE (AP) — George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trying to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2001, Seattle rebounded after dropping the series opener Tuesday night. The Mariners got a boost in the playoff picture when every other team in the American League wild-card race lost. Baltimore dropped 4 1/2 games behind the Mariners for the final wild-card spot. The Mariners are a half-game behind Tampa Bay and two back of Toronto for the top wild card. Kirby (8-4) was coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Oakland. He returned to form against Texas, allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Kirby extended his franchise record to 14 starts without allowing a home run, the longest such streak in the majors this year.
