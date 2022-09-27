Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
Autumn is here, and traditional fall events dominate “Six Picks” this weekend. We present a few favorites below. Saturday and Sunday: Enjoy a pint or two of Festbier at Rejects Beer Co. in Middletown as the brewery celebrates Oktoberfest this weekend. It’s also the month of Rocktober at the brewery with music all day long featuring Sourpunch, We Own Land, Z Boys, and Boston’s Dirty Water and the Smelltones. The event is dog friendly, there will be games for kids, a BBQ pit, Diego’s tacos, and more. Click here for details.
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS “BRIGHT NIGHT TRADITION”
Visit Tiverton Four Corners, Friday, December 2nd, 4-7pm for an evening of energy-filled holiday shopping. Frolic through a festive, brightly lit neighborhood of galleries & shops as you enjoy holiday décor & special offers to complete your list. T. he Holiday Bright Night is generously sponsored by THE BAY...
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
From Salem, the Sanderson Sisters put a spell on Warwick screening of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — “Hocus Pocus 2” will screen Thursday night at the Showcase Cinema in Warwick. Steven Fienberg and the Rhode Island Film & Television Office will attend the event, as well as Gov. Dan McKee and Disney representatives. “Hocus Pocus 2” was primarily filmed in...
reportertoday.com
Hike to Steere Hill to See the Blood Moon!
Glocester– On Sunday, October 9th at 6pm, the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council (WRWC) invites you to a full moon hike at the Steere Hill Conservation Area in Glocester. This hike is the last trip of the 2022 “Explore the Woonasquatucket- Source to Sea'' recreational series. From the headwaters of the Woonasquatucket in North Smithfield to downtown Providence, the series tours beautiful and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides. Check out the full schedule at www.WRWC.ORG/EVENTS.
reportertoday.com
City of East Providence and The Agency Paiva to host ribbon cutting
East Providence, RI – The City of East Providence together with the Agency Paiva will host an inauguration of Paiva Plaza and grand re-opening of The Agency Paiva. WHERE: Paiva Plaza, 501 Warren Ave., East Providence. WHAT: Inauguration of Paiva Plaza and grand re-opening of The Agency Paiva (Remarks...
whatsupnewp.com
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
RELATED PEOPLE
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police Introduce K-9 Comfort Dog
The Seekonk Police Department introduced their new K-9 comfort dog Mac, on September 23. “Kids, especially kids exposed to trauma, have a much higher likelihood to talk to a police officer with a comfort dog,” Police Chief Dean Isabella noted. “These dogs do so much good all over the place.”
reportertoday.com
Take a Chance and Win Some Great Prizes
The East Providence Scout House Association will be holding its annual fundraising event this coming November. Every day a winning ticket will be drawn for a great prize. There will be 30 of them! Some of the prizes included in this year's drawing are: 4 tickets to the Ice Houses in Lincoln, New Hampshire, 2 tickets to the Providence Performing Art Center, 4 tickets to the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat in Essex, Connecticut, two tickets for dinner and a show at the Newport Playhouse in Newport, Rhode Island, a gondola ride for 2 on an authentic Venetian gondola in Providence and 4 Providence Bruins Flex tickets.
Valley Breeze
Menard remembered as a tough and caring leader
WOONSOCKET – The phone would ring at the home of John Dionne, and he would answer immediately after seeing that it was his old friend Sue Menard. He’d expect a call from Menard out of the blue every now and then, as they’d been friends since she was mayor.
reportertoday.com
Palmer River Elementary & Beckwith Middle School Trunk or Treat
Buy tickets online by October 20 at www.Rehobothptsa.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catch Butterflies and Take Family Fall Photos at This Free Event in Westport
On Saturday, Oct. 1, families will get a chance to get a closer look at Monarch Butterflies during a free, educational event at Perfect Smiles in Westport. There will be butterflies flocking to the pond, an opportunity for a family fall photo shoot, and exciting keepsakes to usher in the start of school and the fall season.
Drive-thru holiday lights experience returning to Gillette Stadium for final time
FOXBORO, Mass. — The popular drive-thru holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium for the final time later this fall. Magic of Lights returns on Nov. 18 and it will remain open to the public through Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Guests who visit Foxboro for...
reportertoday.com
You’re invited to National Faith and Blue Weekend - Cookout and Movie Night
From 5:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Please join the Seekonk Police Department, Faith Christian Center, Seekonk Congregational Church, Grace Community Chapel, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Seekonk Free Methodist Church, Memorial Baptist Church, and New Destiny Christian Assembly for our second annual Faith & Blue event. Faith & Blue is a nationwide event which brings the faith community and law enforcement together through various community activities such as car seat installation checkpoint and UTV rides. This event will be a Cookout followed by moving indoors for a Movie Night (Jumanji). Families can also enjoy a bounce house and games. Snacks and beverages will also be provided by Young’s Catering, Chick-fil-A, and other local businesses while supplies last. If possible, please visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/seekonkpd and respond to our event invite to let us know if you are coming. We look forward to seeing you there! (Indoors if weather requires)
reportertoday.com
New Pomham Rocks Lighthouse Christmas Ornament
Get a head start on the holiday season with a new ornament from Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The 2022 ornament features a colorful photo of the north view of East Providence’s historic lighthouse. The 2” diameter classic ceramic ornament has a white ribbon hanger and is displayed in a green and gold box. It is made exclusively for Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse by Barlow Designs of East Providence and is priced at $20. A card describing the history of this New England landmark accompanies the ornament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Providence native shows Hurricane Ian’s impact
Southern New Englanders have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian as many have property or family down in Florida.
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"
Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
Comments / 0