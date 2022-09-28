WATCH: Rookie Josh Jung Crushes Two Home Runs in Texas Rangers' 5-0 Win

Texas Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung broke out Tuesday night, delivering three hits, two home runs and driving all of the Rangers' five runs in their 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

24-year-old third baseman Josh Jung enjoyed his first multi-home run game of his career Tuesday night, in the Texas Rangers' 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Jung, batting sixth, put the Rangers on the board early, homering off reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead over their division rival in the top of the second inning.

In the sixth inning, Jung would bring home another run for the Rangers, singling home second baseman Marcus Semien, scoring off Ray once again. Jung 2, Mariners 0.

Then in the top of the eighth, Jung crushed a three-run home run off Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo, to give the Rangers a 5-0 lead, a lead the Rangers would cling to and win, 5-0.

Tuesday night was a breakout game for the young third baseman.

The Rangers called up Jung from Triple-A September 9. Jung is slashing .227/.250/.765 with five home runs over his first 17 Major League games.

The Rangers selected Jung out Texas Tech with the eight overall pick of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Jung's younger brother, Jace Jung, was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 12th overall pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Josh Jung's damage to the Mariners drops Seattle to 83-70 on the season, now 1.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (85-69) for the second American League Wild Card spot and three games back of the Toronto Blue Jays (87-68) for the top American League Wild Card game. The Mariners remain 3.5 games up on the Baltimore Orioles for the third and final Wild Card spot, with just over a week remaining in the regular season.