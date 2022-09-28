ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

No. 4 Andover Central defeats sweeps triangular, Andover in senior night wins

ANDOVER, Kansas—Usually, a Senior Night in high school sports is devoted to saying goodbye to senior standouts in a certain sport. However, at Andover Central, Tuesday night was merely the first stop on a yearlong journey for three volleyball seniors, each of whom play and will be recognized in at least one other sport.
ANDOVER, KS
KVOE

Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe

Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
OLPE, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Augusta, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Augusta, KS
City
Buhler, KS
City
Rose Hill, KS
Rose Hill, KS
Sports
Augusta, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

West Wichita car crash leads to stabbings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash in west Wichita on Wednesday, Sept. 28, led to two people being stabbed and a third person injured. According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, at 7:11 p.m., officers received a call for an incident near the intersection of N. West St and W. Murdock St. Upon arrival, officers came […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Rockets#Wichita Classical#Orioles
KWCH.com

Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
BENTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KWCH.com

A cold front will cool things down midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another cold front will cross the Plains Tuesday evening, which will bring some cooler weather into midweek. There’s not much chance of rain with it, so the drought won’t see any improvement this week. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows in the 40s...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

WFD announces death of firefighter Curt Mohr

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter who had been battling cancer since 2018 has died. Curt Mohr officially retired on Sept. 7 after 28 years with the Wichita Fire Department. The department says that in 2018, Mohr was diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous brain tumor. He spent his final assignment with the department at […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning

RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
LANGDON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy