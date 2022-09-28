ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foodsafetynews.com

Austrian officials find Listeria at company linked to outbreak

Officials investigating a deadly outbreak in Austria have found Listeria at the company thought to be responsible. Listeria isolates with the same genetic fingerprint as the outbreak strain were detected in three environmental samples from the firm in Lower Austria. Käserei Gloggnitz previously recalled all kajmak, drinking yogurt and cream...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Oysters recalled in Canada over Salmonella concerns

Oyster Kings Inc. is recalling certain oysters from the marketplace because of possible Salmonella contamination. This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. These products...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Denmark Salmonella and Listeria outbreaks end with sources still unknown

A Salmonella outbreak in Denmark has ended without the source being identified although patient interviews pointed to chicken. From the end of March to early August, 22 people were infected with the same type of Salmonella Enteritidis. Patients included 15 men and seven women. They were between 8 and 59...
WORLD
iheart.com

WARNING: Ground Beef E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC just released an e.coli outbreak linked to ground beef. If you purchased ground beef in July and froze it, check to see if the USDA inspection mark has: "EST.46841" or lot codes "L1 22 155" and "L5 22 155". If so, throw it out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Kitchn

Kroger Recalls More Than 20 Products Due to Listeria Concerns

Like most people, you probably try to incorporate as much fresh produce into your diet as possible, in hopes of keeping things balanced and full of nutrients. If Kroger happens to be your go-to place to pick up ready-to-eat versions of your favorite veggies, however, the most recent recall may tempt you to just go for the burger.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Bacon Recalled Due to Concerning Inspection Issue

You're going to want to skip that side of bacon with your breakfast meal. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Wisconsin farm issued a voluntary Class I recall of bacon. Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued the recall after it was found the product was produced without the benefit of inspection, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

