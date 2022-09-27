Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
Press Release: GeoVerra and Coreman Technical Services win Inuvik Airport Expansion project work with Mackenzie Delta Geomatics Ltd. Partnership.
Edmonton, Alta. (September 29, 2022) – Since GeoVerra’s inception in June 2020, the company has proudly worked with Indigenous-owned Coreman Technical Services under the Mackenzie Delta Geomatics Ltd (MDGL) partnership. This partnership has carried over from GeoVerra’s legacy companies, WSP and MMM Group, and allows GeoVerra to work in the Inuvik and Tukoyaktuk regions of the Northwest Territories (N.W.T.).
energynow.ca
Share your ideas in a new survey exploring diversity, equity and inclusion in Alberta’s energy sector
PetroLMI, a Division of Energy Safety Canada, and EY are interested in learning about the various dimensions of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) from workers in Alberta’s energy sector. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in Alberta’s Energy Sector is a new survey conducted by PetroLMI and EY to identify...
energynow.ca
Tenth Avenue Petroleum announces closing of light oil acquisition
Production of 38 boe/d(1) (69% oil and natural gas liquids), including 26 bbls/d of light oil;. Estimated run-rate of approximately$698,000(3) net operating income;. Attractive purchase price of approximately1.1x run rate cash flow(3) or approximately $20,000/flowing boe;. Acquisition is accretive on a per share basis: 3.76% of additional shares issued, increasing...
energynow.ca
Canadian Economy Sputters Into Lower Gear as Rising Interest Rates Bite
(Bloomberg) Canadian economic activity remained weak through the summer and job vacancies fell, a clear sign growth has begun to sharply slow down. Gross domestic product was flat in August, preliminary data from Statistics Canada show, after gaining just 0.1% in July and June. Since April, growth has averaged just 0.1% on a monthly basis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
energynow.ca
Massive Shell-Led LNG Project Takes Shape on Canada’s West Coast
Near the tiny seaside fishing town of Kitimat on the coast of British Columbia, a colossal project is taking place that will profoundly alter the global liquefied natural gas market. Billed as the largest private-sector construction project in Canada’s history, the estimated C$40 billion ($29 billion) development includes a liquefaction...
energynow.ca
COMMENTARY: The Pits of Despair – Price Caps are Back: Irina Slav
I’ve noticed the headlines of my posts recently range from gloomy to outright apocalyptic and I’m sorry if that depresses anyone but I’ve got 30 years of Gothic music and existentialist literature fandom behind me. Besides, finding a glimmer of positivity in news about Europe has been quite a challenge.
energynow.ca
COMMENTARY: Five Years of Financial Fallacies and the Future of Fossil Fuels – David Yager
“You’ll forgive me if I don’t think about monetary policy.” So spoke Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the campaign trail before the September 20, 2021, election. Obviously, many Canadians weren’t thinking about it either because they elected the Trudeau Liberals for the third time in six years.
energynow.ca
Column: Dollar shock threatens global economy
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates. U.S. overnight interbank interest rates have risen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
energynow.ca
Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded, U.N. says
A huge plume of highly concentrated methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent but shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, was detected in an analysis this week of satellite imagery by researchers associated with UNEP’s International Methane Emissions Observatory, or IMEO, the organization said. “This is really bad, most likely the...
energynow.ca
Canada Weekly Rig Count Down 2 for Week Ending September 30, 2022
Canada’s drilling rig count decreased 2 to 213 active drilling rigs according to data collected by Baker Hughes for the week ending September 30, 2022. From one week ago, Alberta rig counts decreased 5 to 149 and the Saskatchewan rig counts increased 3 to 46. Oil drilling decreased 4...
Comments / 0