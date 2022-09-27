ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
NBC Philadelphia

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and More Pay Tribute to Coolio After Death at 59

Hip hop legends are paying tribute to one of their own. Grammy Award-winning artist Coolio died Sept. 28 at age 59. According to manager Jarez Posey, Coolio -- whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- was in the bathroom at his friend's house in Los Angeles at the time and seemed to suffer a heart attack. However, no official cause of death has been shared.
