NBC Philadelphia
Marvel, ‘Halloween', ‘Big Mouth': 8 New Movies and Shows Streaming on Disney+, Peacock and Netflix This October
Movie theaters are exiting their late-summer doldrums and 'House of the Dragon' and 'Lord of the Rings' are dominating the pop culture landscape, but there's still plenty of great new content coming to streaming this October. Netflix, HBO and other streamers have lined up a diverse slate of movies and...
Lil Nas X Delayed A Concert Because He Was "Dropping Demons" In The Bathroom
"I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
Alex Rodriguez Finally Breaks Silence After Ex Jennifer Lopez Marries Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez, 47, wishes his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 53, his “very best” after she married rekindled flame Ben Affleck, 50. “With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” he said on the Sept. 30 episode of CNN’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace? when the host asked about their April 2021 split. “I wish her and the children, who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” Alex added in the rare comments.
Jana Kramer Opens Up About Surviving Domestic Violence In Heartbreaking New Instagram Post
Jana Kramer is getting personal in a new post detailing her experience with domestic violence. The country singer, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 1, to start off Domestic Violence Awareness month by sharing her own history of abuse. In the photo, a much younger Kramer smiled for the...
NBC Philadelphia
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and More Pay Tribute to Coolio After Death at 59
Hip hop legends are paying tribute to one of their own. Grammy Award-winning artist Coolio died Sept. 28 at age 59. According to manager Jarez Posey, Coolio -- whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- was in the bathroom at his friend's house in Los Angeles at the time and seemed to suffer a heart attack. However, no official cause of death has been shared.
