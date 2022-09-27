ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BURLINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Warren County announces road closures for Kings Cross Country Meet

MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for the Kings High School Cross Country Meet this weekend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Fairfax Avenue in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Fairfax Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

