Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Betts Avenue in College Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Warren County announces road closures for Kings Cross Country Meet
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for the Kings High School Cross Country Meet this weekend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on St Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on St Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Outdoor fire reported on Considine Avenue in East Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 hospitalized after car hits group of people in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — At least two people were rushed to the hospital overnight Friday after a car hit a group of people in north Avondale. It happened shortly before midnight on Reading Road near Greenwood Avenue. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but at least two were...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Fairfax Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Fairfax Avenue in Evanston. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 17-year-old arrested for deadly crash near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Friday, they have arrested a suspect for a deadly crash that left one UC student dead and another injured. According to police, on Sept. 28 two pedestrians were crossing Jefferson Avenue in a marked cross walk when a 2014 Honda CR-V ran through a headlight and struck the victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on U.S. 50 in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WLWT 5
ODOT announces road closure in Union County for storm sewer work
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a short-term road closure for storm sewer work in Clermont County this upcoming week. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Bach Buxton Road will be closed from just south of Clepper...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes and causing delays at the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes on the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
Comments / 0