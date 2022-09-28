Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
The Weather Channel
Can It Snow In September? It May Sound Early, But Here's Where It Could Happen
Snow in September has been measured in many locations in the United States. A few cities experience snowfall in September fairly regularly. Signs of fall become more visible during September, and in some areas, that even includes a preview of winter with snowfall. While the first three weeks of...
The Best Fall Foliage in Every State
What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
Dangerous, Historic Level Temperatures Expected in Western States
Meteorologist Josh Weiss told Newsweek that the current wave of heat is likely to be "a pretty long-lasting event."
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
The Weather Channel
Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.
October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. Fall officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
Popculture
Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country
Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
A Nebraska county of only 625 people contained nearly 100 deep underground nuclear missiles, so the US Air Force halted a green-power project that would have revitalized its economy
The US Air Force halted a wind power project in a remote county in Nebraska because there were hundreds of nuclear missiles below ground.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
'False fall' arrives, but don't get too cozy, meteorologist says
After what seemed like a summer in the furnace, fall-like temperatures are forecast for some across the nation this week.
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
