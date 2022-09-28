ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103GBF

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

By Ryan O'Bryan
103GBF
103GBF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Fall Foliage in Every State

What’s better than a pumpkin spice latte and unlikely to go out of fashion? Autumn foliage. Nearly every state goes through a dramatic, multicolored transformation as temperatures drop in the fall. (Here are 40 charming small towns to visit this fall.) 24/7 Tempo dug up the best spots to view fall foliage in each state […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana#Kentucky#Weather
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Weather Channel

Late Fall, Early Winter Could Be Warmer Than Average For Much Of The U.S.

October-December is forecast to be warmer than average in much of the western and central U.S. The East will see temperatures that are close to what's typical for the three-month period. F​all officially begins Thursday, but for many in the U.S., this transition season into the start of winter could...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO
Money

17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall

Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
INCOME TAX
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy