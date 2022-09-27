The biggest hit delivered Tuesday night by a New York player was arguably not the one from New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Depending on how you look at it, New York Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s game-winning single in his team’s 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins at home was the night’s most important hit between the two New York big league clubs, considering that the Mets are in an incredibly tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the National League East division crown.

QUEENS, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO