Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Operation Football: Week 7 highlights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha topped Notre Dame in the OPFB Game of the Week and Little Chute edged Freedom 22-16 with a last-minute score in a battle of NEC unbeatens. Watch all the highlights here. Part 1 is above while Part 2 can be viewed below.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ariens Nordic Center close to opening

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - World-class athletes will soon be heading to Northeast Wisconsin to train. Ariens is preparing to open its Nordic Center, just outside of Brillion, before the end of the year. Ariens Nordic Center sits on 200 acres of property. Among the rolling hills are miles of paved...
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni

The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers holds discussions with college students

The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 4 hours ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez

If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Man convicted in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Jupiter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a lot happening in the sky right now. Jupiter is doing something right now that only happens about every 50 years. Grab some popcorn and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad. Then grab a telescope or binoculars.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: From Hollywood producer to Door County golf course owner

WBAY Green Bay

Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he will not seek another term in office at this time. Schmitt released a statement Friday saying he’s “humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term.”
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah Police Department collects for Hurricane Ian victims

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Police Department is working with several companies to bring non-perishables and cleaning supplies to hurricane victims in Florida. Next Wednesday, October 5, N&M Transfer will park a semi trailer at the Pick ‘n Save on Green Bay Rd. in Neenah. The police department...
NEENAH, WI

