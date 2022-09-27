Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Week 7 highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha topped Notre Dame in the OPFB Game of the Week and Little Chute edged Freedom 22-16 with a last-minute score in a battle of NEC unbeatens. Watch all the highlights here. Part 1 is above while Part 2 can be viewed below.
wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
WBAY Green Bay
Ariens Nordic Center close to opening
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - World-class athletes will soon be heading to Northeast Wisconsin to train. Ariens is preparing to open its Nordic Center, just outside of Brillion, before the end of the year. Ariens Nordic Center sits on 200 acres of property. Among the rolling hills are miles of paved...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Little Doug’ continues to beat odds at Texas hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An 8-year-old Green Bay boy who has captured the hearts of many in northeast Wisconsin continues to fight a brave and courageous battle after getting an infection on a mechanical pump implant. He was recently taken to Houston to receive care at the Children’s...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni
The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin utility crews on their way to Florida
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Power crews from Wisconsin are already well on their way to Florida to help restore power to hundreds of thousands of people after Hurricane Ian. Nearly 50 electric line workers from across Wisconsin, including Shawano and Manitowoc, packed up Thursday morning. The group makes up...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers holds discussions with college students
The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 4 hours ago.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez
If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay indoor skatepark finds a new home in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been months since the Green Bay Action Sports Organization (GBASO) lost its indoor skate park. In late March, the non-profit was given 60 days to move out of its building on S. Ashland Ave. in Green Bay. Now the search for a new home...
whby.com
Man convicted in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Jupiter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a lot happening in the sky right now. Jupiter is doing something right now that only happens about every 50 years. Grab some popcorn and watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad. Then grab a telescope or binoculars.
wearegreenbay.com
Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay closed down, unkown cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re commuting in the City of Green Bay tonight, avoid the Walnut Street Bridge as Storm Team 5’s Skyview Network Camera shows the bridge is closed at this time. Video shows emergency personnel are on the scene working to fix the...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: From Hollywood producer to Door County golf course owner
WBAY Green Bay
Downtown Green Bay institution Bosse’s News Stand moving to De Pere
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A downtown Green Bay institution is moving to De Pere. Bosse’s News Stand announced Thursday that it is packing up shop and moving to 107 S Broadway in De Pere. The family shared a letter on Facebook saying it was with heavy hearts that...
WBAY Green Bay
Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt not running for fifth term
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he will not seek another term in office at this time. Schmitt released a statement Friday saying he’s “humbled by the encouragement I have received from friends and residents of our community to run for Green Bay Mayor for a fifth term.”
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Man’s journey from producing hit TV shows to owning a golf course in Door County
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Sometimes life can bring about an unexpected career change. But what about going from the bright lights of Hollywood producing hit TV shows to owning a golf course in Door County?. Now that’s quite the change. This week in Small Towns, we travel to...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah Police Department collects for Hurricane Ian victims
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Police Department is working with several companies to bring non-perishables and cleaning supplies to hurricane victims in Florida. Next Wednesday, October 5, N&M Transfer will park a semi trailer at the Pick ‘n Save on Green Bay Rd. in Neenah. The police department...
