KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
El Paso’s 40th postmaster sworn in, will oversee more than 800 employees
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has a new postmaster. Cindi “CJ” Tabbot was sworn in Friday, Sept. 30 as El Paso’s 40th postmaster. Tabbot oversees delivery and retail operations at 13 stations and branches, along with two detached finance units. The El Paso Post Office team has 843 employees, serving a population of […]
wfxrtv.com
Advocates fear shooting of migrants in West Texas was ‘vigilante’ justice
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Tuesday night shooting of two migrants in a rural West Texas town is setting off an alarm among activists already afraid that frustration with rising immigration rates would lead to violence. The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming the arrest of...
What to expect from tonight gubernatorial debate: El Paso political expert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first and likely the last time, Gov. Greg Abbott and democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will have a face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. The Director for the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies Dr. Richard Pineda speaking with KTSM 9 News ahead of […]
KVIA
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
KVIA
El Paso holds watch parties throughout the city for the Texas governor race
EL PASO, Texas -- The first and possibly only in-person debate for the Texas governor race was held Friday night, and watch parties were held throughout the city. Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat opponent Beto O’Rourke went head -to-head discussing immigration, gun control, and abortion. Both watch parties were packed with supporters, many of who believe their candidate won the debate.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 2nd through Oct. 8th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Sunday, Oct 2 through Monday Oct 3, and Thursday Oct 6. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza exit ramp to Pellicano entrance ramp. Tuesday, Oct 4 through Wednesday Oct 5.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Booking photos of men in connection to Manuel Sanchez’ murder
UPDATE: The El Paso police department has now released the booking photos of the two men who were arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man. Michael and Daniel Leyva were booked into jail for their alleged roles related to the death of Manuel Sanchez Jr.Michael Leyva is facing a capital murder charge […]
KVIA
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
New fee schedule begins at El Paso County parks starting Oct. 1
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department will implement a new fee schedule. The fee schedule was adopted on June 28, by the El Paso County Commissioners Court. Along with the new fee schedule, all county parks will begin their winter hours from 6 a.m. to […]
The 5 Most Popular El Paso Destinations On The Texas Bucket List
With over 17 seasons on the air, The Texas Bucket List has gone to many locations in Texas; but which ones have the most views on YouTube?. Before I go into the top 5 spots, these are the 2 that just missed it:. Monteleone's Restaurant is #7 with 17k views.
El Paso News
Texas governor’s debate: Watch in Spanish on KTSM 9 News on Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso residents can watch the governor candidate debate between Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) in Spanish Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. on KTSM 9 News and on ktsm.com. This is the only scheduled debate between the candidates ahead of...
Missing a Great Man “The Sandman” Who Styled the El Paso Streets
There is a man a ton of El Pasoans miss seeing around on the El Paso streets making art. Unfortunately, the El Paso streets have been a bit dull lately since his passing in 2019. Now that is a huge hint and should be a dead giveaway as to who...
LCPD offers safety tips for walkers and joggers
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police department if offering safety tips to walkers and joggers. The department says they encourage those who like to be out doors to use these common sense tips: Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye out for others who are using the […]
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 6, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week six after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 42 F Austin 0 F Montwood 43 F Dumas 47 F Eastwood 49 F Eastlake 34 F […]
Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
KVIA
Details revealed about migrant shooting in Hudspeth, brother claims they were hunting; officers note inconsistencies
HUDSPETH, Texas -- ABC-7 obtained documents that reveal more information about the shooting incident that killed one migrant and injured another. The shooting happened Tuesday evening south of Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County. An affidavit ABC-7 obtained states that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A group of...
