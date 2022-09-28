ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to expect from tonight gubernatorial debate: El Paso political expert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first and likely the last time, Gov. Greg Abbott and democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke will have a face-to-face debate during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. The Director for the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies Dr. Richard Pineda speaking with KTSM 9 News ahead of […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA

El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso holds watch parties throughout the city for the Texas governor race

EL PASO, Texas -- The first and possibly only in-person debate for the Texas governor race was held Friday night, and watch parties were held throughout the city. Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat opponent Beto O’Rourke went head -to-head discussing immigration, gun control, and abortion. Both watch parties were packed with supporters, many of who believe their candidate won the debate.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Traffic Accident#Kvia#Community Guidelines
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Oct. 2nd through Oct. 8th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Sunday, Oct 2 through Monday Oct 3, and Thursday Oct 6. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza exit ramp to Pellicano entrance ramp. Tuesday, Oct 4 through Wednesday Oct 5.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 30, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Booking photos of men in connection to Manuel Sanchez’ murder

UPDATE: The El Paso police department has now released the booking photos of the two men who were arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old man. Michael and Daniel Leyva were booked into jail for their alleged roles related to the death of Manuel Sanchez Jr.Michael Leyva is facing a capital murder charge […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTSM

LCPD offers safety tips for walkers and joggers

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police department if offering safety tips to walkers and joggers. The department says they encourage those who like to be out doors to use these common sense tips: Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Keep an eye out for others who are using the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 6, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week six after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Franklin 42 F Austin 0 F Montwood 43 F Dumas 47 F Eastwood 49 F Eastlake 34 F […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Legal cannabis sales impacts traffic for El Paso CBD stores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It has now been six months since New Mexico has legalized recreational marijuana sales. From April to August, the state has seen over $40 million in sales. The top three cities with the most sales include Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, reaching between $3 million and $14 million. Duke […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy