ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Carrasco struggles again, Mets fall into 1st-place tie

By JERRY BEACH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIstf_0iD6mxiw00
1 of 14

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco had another short start Tuesday night, lasting just three innings as the New York Mets fell into a first-place tie in the NL East with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins closed out New York not long after Atlanta completed an 8-2 victory over Washington. The Mets and Braves are both 97-58 with seven games left.

The Mets have held sole possession of the division lead for all but four days this season. They were up by 10 1/2 games on June 1.

“This is fun — this is really, really fun, being in a race like this,” said first baseman Pete Alonso, whose three-run homer made him the first Mets player with multiple 40-homer seasons. “Tomorrow’s another chance for us to be great and we just want to continue to play the great baseball we’ve been playing all year.”

The Mets and Braves are scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend in Atlanta, though Hurricane Ian could force at least one postponement or a relocation of the series.

“I know that we’ve got a big series coming up with a lot of stuff,” Alonso said. “But realistically, we’re just ready to focus up for (Wednesday).”

The Marlins scored twice against Carrasco (15-7) in the first, when Bryan De La Cruz delivered a sacrifice fly and Brian Anderson raced home on a wild pitch. They added two more in the third, when JJ Bleday hit a 339-foot homer just over the right-field wall.

Carrasco and Mets manager Buck Showalter both lamented the right-hander’s inability to find his curveball to go along with his fastball and changeup.

“Some guys can get by with the two, but that heavy a right-handed lineup you probably need it,” Showalter said. “Just kept waiting for him to get it going.”

Carrasco allowed six hits and walked one while throwing four or fewer innings for the fourth time in his last six starts, a stretch in which he has a 4.94 ERA. The 35-year-old pitcher was sidelined from Aug. 16 through Sept. 3 with a strained left oblique.

“I missed a lot of spots,” Carrasco said.

The Marlins answered Alonso’s homer in the fifth, when catcher Jacob Stallings hit a two-run single off Trevor Williams. The Mets had a baserunner in each of the next four innings but scored only in the eighth, when Jeff McNeil singled with two outs and came around on three balks by Richard Bleier as the left-hander pitched to Alonso.

Dylan Floro struck out all three batters in the ninth to earn his eighth save and preserve the win for starter Pablo Lopez (10-10), who allowed five hits and struck out five over six innings.

Lopez, who entered with an 11.34 ERA in four starts this year against the Mets, retired the first nine batters he faced before Brandon Nimmo singled.

“I can’t tell you how good this one feels,” Lopez said. “I’ve been looking forward to this one. And just being able to put together a good start like Jacob and I did is very fulfilling.”

BALK CITY

Bleier hadn’t been called for a balk in his first 303 big league appearances before he became the first player to commit three balks in an inning since Jim Gott for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Mets on Aug. 6, 1988.

“Words cannot describe what happened in that inning on my end,” Bleier said. “I don’t know. It was wild.”

Bleier grew increasingly agitated with each balk call. Following the run-scoring balk, Marlins manager Don Mattingly sprang out of the dugout and was ejected following a heated argument with the entire umpiring crew.

“I know I’m gone the minute I walk out of the dugout,” Mattingly said. “It’s just ridiculous. I guess you see something new every day in this game and that was new for sure.”

After retiring Alonso on a groundout, Bleier began arguing with plate umpire Ryan Blakney. First baseman Lewin Diaz tried steering Bleier to the dugout, but Bleier continued arguing and was ejected.

“It’s the same move I’ve been doing for 300 innings and here we are,” Bleier said. “Maybe I was balking. I watched the video. I completely disagreed, but I’m biased, so I don’t know.”

MUTUAL RESPECT

Mattingly, who announced Sunday he would not return to the team for the 2023 season, exchanged lineup cards and a handshake at home plate before the game with Showalter, who managed Mattingly when the latter was the Yankees’ captain from 1992-95.

“I learned a lot from Buck,” Mattingly said. “His organization (skills) and the guys he picks and how he builds culture. He’s sharp.”

Mattingly said Sunday he’s looking forward to spending time with his family in Indiana but that he hoped to return to baseball at some point — a sentiment Showalter shared as well Tuesday afternoon.

“The game’s better with him in it and hope he continues,” Showalter said. “He’s as good a human being as he is a player and coach and manager. And that’s saying a lot.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: DH Garrett Cooper broke his left hand when he was hit by Williams’ pitch in the fifth. … INF Joey Wendle (left hamstring) is expected to return to the active roster when Miami begins a three-game series against Milwaukee on Friday night. … OF Avisail Garcia (left hamstring) went 1 for 4 with an RBI in his second rehab game for Triple-A Jacksonville. Mattingly said he hoped Garcia could also return Friday.

Mets: OF Terrance Gore had a cracked molar repaired. “He can still run,” Showalter said dryly of the pinch-runner extraordinaire, who has 43 stolen bases and just 80 plate appearances in his eight-year career.

Marlins: LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA) has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his 10 starts since returning from an almost three-month stint on the IL due to a forearm injury.

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.53) has a 5.11 ERA in 11 second-half starts after posting a 2.55 ERA in 16 starts prior to the All-Star break.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
State
Indiana State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration

TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Ryan Blakney
Person
Richard Bleier
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Terrance Gore
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Homer
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Buck Showalter
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The New York Mets#The Miami Marlins#Hurricane Ian
FOX Sports

Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game

The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Mets face important pitching decision in the playoffs

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has a big one to make about his pitching staff before the MLB playoffs. The top of his rotation is a lock with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to lead the way as co-aces (assuming both stay healthy). BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NJ.com

Angels promote former Phillies prospect

The Los Angeles Angels are promoting a grab from Philadelphia. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. They have selected the contract of top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, according to MLBtraderumors.com. The 22-year-old will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics. After joining the organization, O’Hoppe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets’ Buck Showalter addresses hit-by-pitch curse

Mets batters get hit. A lot. So much so, in fact, that they set a record for it this year. When Luis Guillorme was plunked by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jake Cousins on Sept. 21, that marked the 106 Mets batter hit this year, breaking a single season record. In that game, outfielder Mark Canha was hit twice.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy