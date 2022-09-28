ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Logan Webb strikes out seven as Giants beat Rockies again

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TDjB_0iD6mrQa00
1 of 8

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joc Pederson won a World Series championship last season with the Atlanta Braves and expected to compete for one this season in San Francisco, only to be out of it in September instead.

Logan Webb struck out seven over five innings to win for the fourth time in five starts, and the Giants continued their dominance of Colorado this season by beating the Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Pederson homered in the first for his 23rd of the year and later added an RBI triple, but it’s hard not reaching the playoffs.

“Just not fun, I like playing in the playoffs,” Pederson said. “I signed up here after this team won 107 games expecting to compete again. Things didn’t go our way, it happens, but I don’t enjoy not playing meaningful baseball.”

Pederson hit his 25th career leadoff homer and second this year — also accomplished on April 24 at Washington — and Mike Yastrezemski added a sacrifice fly in the inning off Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez (8-13).

J.D. Davis homered to start the fourth as San Francisco gave Webb (15-9) plenty of run support. But Camilo Doval had to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to finish the 2-hour, 33-minute game, surrendering Alan Trejo’s RBI single.

While Webb will fall short of reaching his goal of 200 innings, his 15 victories make him the first Giants pitcher to win that many games since Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto did so in 2016.

“It’s pretty cool to be in the same company as those guys,” Webb said.

Thairo Estrada contributed a run-scoring single as the Giants opened their final homestand of the season by beating Colorado for the sixth straight time to take a 12-5 advantage in the 2022 season series.

Márquez was tagged for three runs and six hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. His 13 losses are a career high.

Charlie Blackmon hit an RBI single in the first that gave Colorado a 1-0 lead that didn’t last long.

BRUCE’S SUPPORT

Former big leaguer Jay Bruce, who retired after last season, worked out with Giants rookie Ford Proctor in their hometown of Beaumont, Texas, and promised the young infielder and catcher he’d be there for his call-up.

“Making Beaumont proud,” Bruce said. “Everybody in Beaumont’s really happy that he’s been able to do what he’s doing living his dream out.”

Bruce, who played for San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler on the Phillies, flew in for Proctor’s home debut and was headed home on a red-eye flight afterward.

“Fortunately this is one of my favorite places that I played, so it’s good to be able to come watch him start the journey on his own, passing the torch for Beaumont,” Bruce said. “It’s been cool to watch him.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: CF Yonathan Daza limped off in the third after grounding out and said afterward his left ankle was tender but didn’t expect to need treatment. He ran hard to try to beat the throw to first and landed awkwardly with his left foot when first baseman Wilmer Flores leaned in hard with his left arm to make a tag. ... RHP Carlos Estévez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list and is experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” according to manager Bud Black. Colorado recalled LHP Ty Blach from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster spot. ... INF Brendan Rodgers (strained left hamstring) and SS José Iglesias (bruised right hand) are nearing returns, with Iglesias perhaps in the next couple of days. Rodgers went through baseball activities Tuesday and could come off the injured list when eligible later this week. “That’s a possibility. We’ll see how these next couple days go as far as his work,” Black said.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt is recovering well from season-ending surgery on his troublesome right knee Sept. 3. “He’s doing great,” Kapler said. “He feels better now than he did pre-surgery. That’s a big deal. ... There’s a lot of optimism around Brandon right now.”

RHP José Ureña (3-7, 5.51 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series for the Rockies after losing to the Giants last Thursday at Coors Field. This marks his first time facing the same club in consecutive starts this year and he hasn’t pitched in San Francisco. The Giants hadn’t named a starter.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4

Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
City
Beaumont, CA
Denver, CO
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark

On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late

CLEVELAND (AP) — Small plastic strips dangled from the ceiling in Tampa Bay’s clubhouse, which had been cleared of furniture and prepped over the final innings for what was supposed to be wild, wet celebration. The Guardians had other plans. “We don’t want people celebrating in our house, right?” Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill said. Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Guardians denied the Rays from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, rallying for a 2-1 win on Thursday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Blach
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Jay Bruce
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
OAKLAND, CA
fantasypros.com

Sean Hjelle picks up win Wednesday versus Rockies

Sean Hjelle tallied the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out two in four innings of Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies. Hjelle pitched the second through fifth innings on Wednesday and was able to record his first win of the year. In seven appearances, the righthander has allowed 16 runs in 20 innings pitched to go along with 20 strikeouts. The Giants have been utilizing bullpen games relatively often as the season has begun to wind down, and Hjelle has seen more looks as a result.
DENVER, CO
McCovey Chronicles

Wednesday: Alyssa Nakken has been the star of the 2022 Giants

The season is almost over and if I had to pick who was the biggest star in the San Francisco Giants organization this year, I’d probably say Carlos Rodón, Logan Webb, or maybe Joc Pederson. Possibly even Buster Posey, who is now back in the organization. All good guesses.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rockies#The Atlanta Braves#Rbi
The Associated Press

Phillies lose 5th straight, Cubs sweep season series 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami later Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62. Philadelphia has scored three runs or fewer in nine of those 13 games. “We’ve got to swing the bats a little bit better than we did, especially with runners in scoring position,” onterim manager Rob Thomson said, “But yeah, we’ve got to turn around here pretty quick. We’re getting good pitching. We’ve just got to string some hits together and we’ll be fine.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. Tampa Bay practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday, when the teams announced the game will be played in its home stadium after assessing damage caused by the storm. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian,” the team said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy