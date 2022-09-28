Read full article on original website
LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal student vaccine mandate ruling
LOS ANGELES – Some 2 1/2 months after a judge ruled in favor of the father of a 12-year-old who challenged the Los Angeles Unified School District’s student coronavirus vaccine mandate — finding that the resolution approving the directive clashes with state law — the parties have announced a settlement in which the district will not appeal the ruling.
Inglewood Assemblymember’s housing bill signed into law
California’s commitment to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis received collaborative and bipartisan boost with the signing of legislation by recently elected Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood). AB 1743 will require local governments to report the amount of housing that was actually produced and occupied in...
Council committee backs end date for LA’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium
LOS ANGELES – A council committee recommended Wednesday that Los Angeles’ eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship end on Jan. 31, setting a potential end date for the moratorium established at the beginning of the pandemic to come before the full council. The council’s Ad Hoc Committee on...
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
LA Councilman O’Farrell proposes $3M rental aid program for 13th District
LOS ANGELES – With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era rental protections likely to expire soon, City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said Wednesday he wants to establish a $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. Several council committees are discussing a potential end date for...
LA County Sheriff’s Re-election Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers
The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces fundraising numbers as follows: With 24 hours + remaining on our fundraising deadline, we expect close to $500,000 to have been raised during this reporting period. Sheriff Villanueva’s Campaign has led in fundraising from day 1 and continues to outperform his opponent, showcasing the will of the people of Los Angeles County.
UTLA reaches tentative agreement with LAUSD on “Accelerated Days”
LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in response to the overwhelming concerns raised by teachers, students, parents, principals, and other school staff, LAUSD came to an agreement with UTLA to move the district’s four optional “Accelerated Days” from random Wednesdays scattered throughout the school year to winter and spring breaks, thus meeting UTLA demands for uninterrupted instruction and fidelity to the contractual work year.
Caruso’s ad blitz under way as LA Mayor race approaches final weeks
LOS ANGELES – As the race for Los Angeles mayor enters its final weeks, billionaire developer Rick Caruso’s anticipated ad blitz is under way, with the release of a spot Monday reviving a speech his opponent, Rep. Karen Bass, made at a Church of Scientology event more than a decade ago.
DA reviewing criminal complaint against Carson City Clerk
A Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit, without prejudice, regarding a Carson candidate’s challenge to the nomination process for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit is reviewing a complaint filed against the city clerk regarding possibly committing perjury on an affidavit she signed for her nomination forms.
Westlake Financial to pay over $225,000 to resolve servicemembers Civil Relief Act claims
LOS ANGELES – The Justice Department today announced that Westlake Financial has agreed to pay more than $225,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by failing to provide qualified servicemembers with interest rate benefits for the entire period required under the SCRA and by improperly delaying approval of interest rate benefit requests.
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Record Largest Increases Since 2012
LOS ANGELES – The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County and Orange County Thursday recorded their largest daily increases since the record hikes of Oct. 5, 2012. The Los Angeles County average price rose 15.3 cents to $6.261, its highest amount since...
Judge grants TV judge’s motion to dismiss agency suit
LOS ANGELES – A judge has granted a motion by “Judge Judy” Sheindlin and other parties to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a talent agency that alleges the television personality cheated the firm out of profits when she bought and sold the show’s library rights in a deal with CBS.
Man in custody in death of Probation Officer in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was in custody Tuesday in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of Barrymoore...
Pedestrian struck by car in Inglewood near Randy’s Donuts
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An unidentified person was struck by a car this morning near Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Blvd. and Ash Ave. near the entrance to the 405 freeway. No other information is available...
Authorities ID woman fatally struck by vehicle in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
Letter to the Editor: Is a Long Beach City College trustee using a fake name?
I’m a student and would like to submit a news tip. It looks like one of the LBCC trustees is using a fake name. I looked on Transparent California, a website that tracks pay and benefits to government employees. It shows a Long Beach City College Board member with the name Sanaz Ghavini, but we don’t have a board member with that name.
Captain says she felt ‘gaslighted’ by LAPD over concerns about fake photo
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police captain testified Tuesday that her frustration and anxiety grew when it seemed to her that management was unconcerned about the widespread department distribution of a photo of a nude woman that resembled but was not her, causing her cardiologist to double her blood pressure medication.
Inglewood residents continue to complain about lack of parking enforcement on event days
Inglewood residents continue to assemble at monthly Parking and Traffic Commission meetings to complain about the lack of parking enforcement and response from the Inglewood Police Department. The biggest complaints are generated from areas represented by Councilmembers George Dotson (District 1), Eloy Morales (District 3) and Dionne Faulk (District 4)....
