Los Angeles County, CA

LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal student vaccine mandate ruling

LOS ANGELES – Some 2 1/2 months after a judge ruled in favor of the father of a 12-year-old who challenged the Los Angeles Unified School District’s student coronavirus vaccine mandate — finding that the resolution approving the directive clashes with state law — the parties have announced a settlement in which the district will not appeal the ruling.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inglewood Assemblymember’s housing bill signed into law

California’s commitment to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis received collaborative and bipartisan boost with the signing of legislation by recently elected Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D – Inglewood). AB 1743 will require local governments to report the amount of housing that was actually produced and occupied in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
LA County Sheriff’s Re-election Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers

The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces fundraising numbers as follows: With 24 hours + remaining on our fundraising deadline, we expect close to $500,000 to have been raised during this reporting period. Sheriff Villanueva’s Campaign has led in fundraising from day 1 and continues to outperform his opponent, showcasing the will of the people of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
UTLA reaches tentative agreement with LAUSD on “Accelerated Days”

LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in response to the overwhelming concerns raised by teachers, students, parents, principals, and other school staff, LAUSD came to an agreement with UTLA to move the district’s four optional “Accelerated Days” from random Wednesdays scattered throughout the school year to winter and spring breaks, thus meeting UTLA demands for uninterrupted instruction and fidelity to the contractual work year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DA reviewing criminal complaint against Carson City Clerk

A Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit, without prejudice, regarding a Carson candidate’s challenge to the nomination process for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit is reviewing a complaint filed against the city clerk regarding possibly committing perjury on an affidavit she signed for her nomination forms.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Westlake Financial to pay over $225,000 to resolve servicemembers Civil Relief Act claims

LOS ANGELES – The Justice Department today announced that Westlake Financial has agreed to pay more than $225,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) by failing to provide qualified servicemembers with interest rate benefits for the entire period required under the SCRA and by improperly delaying approval of interest rate benefit requests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Judge grants TV judge’s motion to dismiss agency suit

LOS ANGELES – A judge has granted a motion by “Judge Judy” Sheindlin and other parties to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a talent agency that alleges the television personality cheated the firm out of profits when she bought and sold the show’s library rights in a deal with CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man in custody in death of Probation Officer in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was in custody Tuesday in connection with the apparent beating death of a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer in her Lancaster home. The man, whose name has not been released, was detained by deputies who responded to the 45500 block of Barrymoore...
LANCASTER, CA
Pedestrian struck by car in Inglewood near Randy’s Donuts

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An unidentified person was struck by a car this morning near Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood. Authorities responded to a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Blvd. and Ash Ave. near the entrance to the 405 freeway. No other information is available...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Authorities ID woman fatally struck by vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in South Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Paramedics were sent to the 10600 block of South San Pedro Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Karina Hernandez Melchor, 35, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Letter to the Editor: Is a Long Beach City College trustee using a fake name?

I’m a student and would like to submit a news tip. It looks like one of the LBCC trustees is using a fake name. I looked on Transparent California, a website that tracks pay and benefits to government employees. It shows a Long Beach City College Board member with the name Sanaz Ghavini, but we don’t have a board member with that name.
LONG BEACH, CA

