Cranbury Township, NJ

newjerseyisntboring.com

50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
DRINKS
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
Cranbury Township, NJ
Government
Hillsborough Beacon

Hillsborough Education Association supports two BOE candidates in November election

With a focus on strengthening collaboration between community stakeholders and the future of our district, the Hillsborough Education Association established a screening committee composed of members from throughout the district, many of whom live in Hillsborough themselves. Chaired by Bob Fenster, Hillsborough Education Association (HEA) parliamentarian and Hillsborough High School...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
North & South Brunswick Sentinel

Graceland Gardens keeps ‘elders in mind;’ offers new concept for assisted living

NORTH BRUNSWICK – For Jeanne Selby, Graceland Gardens’ vision to create a “better” place for the aging population has been a longtime coming. The fruits of her labor are being realized as Graceland Gardens is set to celebrate its Grand Opening on Oct. 5 with North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack and others who have helped pave the way.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Person
Todd Beamer
Person
Audrey Smith
unionnewsdaily.com

County school one of nine NJ schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday, Sept. 16, recognized 297 schools, including nine schools in New Jersey, as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success back-to-school bus tour.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
#Community Service#S Club#The Cranbury Lions Club#The Cranbury Inn#Cranbury Day#Cranbury School
centraljersey.com

News Transcript News Briefs, Sept. 28

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Sept. 9, a Colts Neck resident reported that on July 27, a Route 9 business in Manalapan was defrauded in the amount of $98,366. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo. handled the report and the incident is...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

FLIP Circus comes to Freehold Raceway Mall

(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- FLIP Circus, which thrilled audiences in Paramus and Edison earlier this year, will make one final New Jersey stop when it brings its high-energy show to Freehold Raceway Mall from October 13-17. This entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family celebrates the great American circus tradition.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

This trendy retailer is expanding in New Jersey

Showcase, a specialty retail store, is expanding in New Jersey. The company recently opened on Sept. 19 at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne on the mall’s lower level near Cinemark. This is the ninth of 31 planned Showcase openings this fall. Three more New Jersey stores in Edison, Paramus...
WAYNE, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

