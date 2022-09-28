Read full article on original website
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
North Brunswick Humane Association hosts annual Dog-Walk-A-Thon, Adoption Day
NORTH BRUNSWICK – Dogs of all breeds occupied the open fields of North Brunswick Community Park for a day dedicated to “man’s best friend.”. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, the North Brunswick Humane Association (NBHA) hosted its 18th annual Dog Walk-A-Thon & Adoption Day.
Hopewell Township resident supports Peters-Manning, Chait in November election
American Founder Benjamin Franklin warned us that “nothing in this life is certain except death and taxes.” And taxes, it seems, are always going up. But not in Hopewell Township. Thanks to persistent budget discipline and savvy financial management, the municipal portion of our local property tax bills...
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out. I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022...
Freehold Township officials will purchase, preserve open space parcels
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township will purchase and preserve an open space parcel on Siloam Road and an open space parcel on Turkey Swamp Road. Siloam Road (Route 527) begins at Monmouth Road (Route 537) at the border of Freehold Township, Manalapan...
Hillsborough Education Association supports two BOE candidates in November election
With a focus on strengthening collaboration between community stakeholders and the future of our district, the Hillsborough Education Association established a screening committee composed of members from throughout the district, many of whom live in Hillsborough themselves. Chaired by Bob Fenster, Hillsborough Education Association (HEA) parliamentarian and Hillsborough High School...
Graceland Gardens keeps ‘elders in mind;’ offers new concept for assisted living
NORTH BRUNSWICK – For Jeanne Selby, Graceland Gardens’ vision to create a “better” place for the aging population has been a longtime coming. The fruits of her labor are being realized as Graceland Gardens is set to celebrate its Grand Opening on Oct. 5 with North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack and others who have helped pave the way.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
County school one of nine NJ schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday, Sept. 16, recognized 297 schools, including nine schools in New Jersey, as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success back-to-school bus tour.
Heritage Day 2022: North Brunswick to celebrate 40 years of history and culture
NORTH BRUNSWICK – The township will celebrate its 40th Annual Heritage Day at Community Park. The community-wide event will be held from 3-10 p.m. Oct. 1 and is dedicated to celebrating the cultural heritage and diverse history of North Brunswick and its residents. Heritage Day 2022 will feature multiple...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Vacant NJ lots, buildings can get new life through food-desert grant program
That abandoned building you pass daily can turn into a food co-op, or the parking lot covered by weeds down the street can be transformed into a site for a weekly farmer's market, if folks take advantage of a grant program that has an application period running for the next several weeks.
Hillsborough continues to ascend on the field hockey pitch during 2022 campaign
HILLSBOROUGH – During her fifth season as head coach of the Hillsborough High School field hockey in 2021, Jennifer Puritz helped lead the Raiders to their first winning season since 2015 by going 14-6 and advancing to the quarterfinals of the sectional tournament. Now, in her sixth season, Purtiz...
News Transcript News Briefs, Sept. 28
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Sept. 9, a Colts Neck resident reported that on July 27, a Route 9 business in Manalapan was defrauded in the amount of $98,366. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo. handled the report and the incident is...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
FLIP Circus comes to Freehold Raceway Mall
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- FLIP Circus, which thrilled audiences in Paramus and Edison earlier this year, will make one final New Jersey stop when it brings its high-energy show to Freehold Raceway Mall from October 13-17. This entirely new family entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family celebrates the great American circus tradition.
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
This trendy retailer is expanding in New Jersey
Showcase, a specialty retail store, is expanding in New Jersey. The company recently opened on Sept. 19 at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne on the mall’s lower level near Cinemark. This is the ninth of 31 planned Showcase openings this fall. Three more New Jersey stores in Edison, Paramus...
Woodbridge, NJ cancels new school after voters OK’d borrowing $35M
WOODBRIDGE — Inflation is not only driving up the cost of food and gasoline but also for new schools. After two years of planning, the Woodbridge Board of Education canceled plans to build a new Avenel Elementary School. Funds for the new school were part of a referendum in...
