Read full article on original website
Related
CW33 NewsFix
Dirty Soda shop now has 2 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth with more coming
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers to… Dirty Soda? That’s right the best dirty soda shop in town now has two North Texas locations, both within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with more on the way. Swig’s two locations can be found in McKinney and Fairview; more locations are set...
CW33 NewsFix
These Dallas restaurants have the best poke bowls in town, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — We know exactly what you need, a refreshing bowl of poke to get your body, mind, and soul right for the fall season. What great news it is that Wednesday, September 28 is International Poke Day! NationalToday walks you through this dish the Hawaiian way, “In Hawaiian lingo, a poke is called a ‘chop.’ The dish is fresh from the sea, marinated with sliced raw fish, sea salt, candlenut, seaweed, and a dark green sea plant called limu.”
CW33 NewsFix
How to get Taco Bell’s Taco Lover’s Pass during month-long celebration
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s favorite drive-thru that doesn’t sell burgers or chicken sandwiches is celebrating October like never before alongside National Taco Day. The national holiday is set for Oct. 4 and Taco Bell isn’t missing out on all of the fun, but you’ll have to pay attention to get in on it. “For just one day, Taco Bell Rewards members can sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass to redeem a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app,” a press release said.
CW33 NewsFix
High School Football Showdown on CW33: Fort Worth Dunbar vs. Western Hills
It’s a Fort Worth ISD showdown this week in Texas High School Football as Fort Worth Dunbar and Western Hills go head to head at the historic Farrington Field. While Dunbar looks to improve their record, Western Hills is on a mission to not allow anyone to deal them a district loss this season. VYPE DFW takes a dive into these two teams’ seasons and lays out just what fans can expect from this Thursday night game!
Comments / 0