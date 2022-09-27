DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s favorite drive-thru that doesn’t sell burgers or chicken sandwiches is celebrating October like never before alongside National Taco Day. The national holiday is set for Oct. 4 and Taco Bell isn’t missing out on all of the fun, but you’ll have to pay attention to get in on it. “For just one day, Taco Bell Rewards members can sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass to redeem a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app,” a press release said.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO