VISITOR MEZZANINE STILL OPEN
Good view: The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers installed a new Visitor’s Mezzanine at Lock and Dam 12 in Bellevue, which opened last September. With the large construction and maintenance project currently underway, Lockmaster John J. Mueller wants the public to know they can still visit the mezzanine area, but the visitor access entry point has been moved to the southwest corner of the fenced in area adjacent to the Municipal Parking Lot. The entrance will be changed back to normal when the construction is completed in March.
Five generations
FIVE GENERATIONS: A Bellevue area family recently gathered for a five-generation photograph, which included the great-grandmother Pat Bucher (seated), holding the youngest member, infant Kolton Niehaus. Pictured standing in back from left are grandma Linda Ambrosy, grandpa Josh Klemme and mom Alexis Klemme.
Veterans Affairs rep in Bellevue
A representative from Jackson County Veterans Affairs will be at Bellevue American Legion Post 273 headquarters the first Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to assist veterans. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 563-652-0070.
County seeks new trustee for Miles Fire District
Jackson and Clinton counties’ Boards of Supervisors are seeking residents who live in the Miles Benefited Fire District to serve as a trustee for that district. The Miles Benefited Fire District is located in both Clinton and Jackson counties. The appointment is made by joint action of both boards of supervisors from each county.
The old Kilburg truck
Kenny Kilburg’s now locally famous 1924 Ford Model T pickup truck, which was purchased in Bellevue by his father Dominic Kilburg nearly a century ago, has been a great conversation piece for local folks in recent months. Kilburg recently came across an old photo of the truck from decades...
Bellevue students to perform in UD Honor Band
Over 100 talented musicians from 28 high schools in Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin will participate in the University of Dubuque High School Honor Band on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Those students from Bellevue who will perform including three from Bellevue High School, Erin Sprank on clarinet, Breanna Edwards on...
Winter Work at Lock and Dam 12
Construction crews and engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are busy working on Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue this winter, as the facility is closed to traffic through March 3. Last week, the main chamber was de-watered (drained) in order to perform a series of maintenance work,...
Applicants sought for several county boards
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors is seeking Jackson County residents willing to serve on several boards and commissions. The board soon will appoint county residents to the Jackson County Pioneer Cemetery Commission, Board of Health, and Historic Preservation Commission.
Theisen’s gives $10,000 in grants to address needs in Jackson County
The Dubuque-based retailer’s More for Your Community grant program, a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, supports organizations addressing the basic needs of children and families. As inflation impacts people across the country, Dubuque-based retailer Theisen’s Home, Farm, Auto stores is helping address issues like food insecurity,...
Bellevue first Baby of 2023 born on News Year’s Day
Catherine and Tony Furlin, of Bellevue are the proud parents of the local area’s First Baby of 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Emilia Elizabeth Furlin, into the world at 12:54 a.m. Sunday morning, January 1 at Genesis Medical Center Birth Center, in Davenport.
New year, new leadership:
Four newly elected county officials were sworn in during the final meeting of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors for 2022. Jackson County resident Nin Flagel will fill the position formerly held by Larry McDevitt as District 2 supervisor. Flagel received 4,469 votes compared to McDevitt’s 3,157 last November.
Bellevue takes down West Branch 78-58
The Bellevue Comets defeated West Branch 78-58 coming off the holiday break last Saturday, with Robert Paulsen scoring an amazing 44 points on offense, while pulling down 12 rebounds. Hunter Putman scored 16, while Jensen Wedeking recorded 6 points on the night. Paulson set Bellevue's school record for points in...
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet coming to Dubuque
Romeo and Juliet, performed by The Acting Company, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center on the University of Dubuque campus. The performance is part of the 10th annual Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series. William Shakespeare’s iconic...
Man faces multiple gun and harassment charges
A rural Maquoketa man is in jail on multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill one person and then himself last week. Tyler David Yeager, 31, is charged with domestic abuse assault, first offense; first-degree harassment; intimidation with a dangerous weapon; going armed with intent; and reckless use of a firearm.
Marquette boys stay undefeated
The Marquette boys basketball team remained undefeated on the season with a solid 80-38 victory over Springville in a Tri-Rivers Conference matchup during the annual 2023 Marquette Homecoming game last Friday night at the MEC. Caden Kettmann scored 13 points and recorded 19 rebounds, while Spencer Roeder lead the offensive...
