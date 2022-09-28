Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
doingmoretoday.com
Good Towns: Tyler, Texas
EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
tribnow.com
I might find someone there from Center
“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
KLTV
Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
theeasttexasweekend.com
Tyler to be featured at the State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest, and most historic state fairs, is gearing up to take off from September 30 - October 23!. Visit Tyler will be there to greet visitors from all over Texas and beyond, highlighting the events and attractions that make our East Texas community special, as a part of the State Fair’s “Destination Days”. The Visit Tyler staff will help man the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historic GoTexan Pavilion, next to the State Fair Wine Garden and close to the Cotton Bowl.
See You at the Pole 2022 around East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Students across East Texas gathered on Wednesday morning at their school’s flag pole for a moment of prayer and song during the See You At The Pole event. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade took the time to reflect on their faith while leaning on each other. KETK visited Overton and […]
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Tag-A-Long
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel visited with the SPCA of East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off Labrador and Pit Bull mix, Tag-A-Long, who is ready to find his forever home. Tag-A-Long was rescued by a good Samaritan after being found wandering the streets of Hawkins. Tag-A-Long enjoys playing with lots of toys and is looking for a family willing to dedicate time towards basic training since he is still very young.
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
KTRE
Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of “Wink”
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native Neal McCoy is back on country music charts as a featured artist in another singer’s rewrite of McCoy’s 1994 hit “Wink.”. After being released Friday, the song “That Drink” soared to the top of the iTunes chart over the weekend.
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home
As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly
I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
KLTV
Authorities search for Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from child
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted for allegedly soliciting minors online. According to Sgt. Larry Christian, Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, is wanted for questioning on suspicion that he solicited inappropriate photos from an 11-year-old girl. Taylor’s last known residence was on Valley View Dr. in Tyler, however he may have moved to Longview where he is said to work at a Zippy J’s convenience store. He is a black male, 6′3″ in height and weighs 278 pounds.
Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
easttexasradio.com
Shooting In Marshall
The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
Comments / 0