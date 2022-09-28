ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Good Towns: Tyler, Texas

Good Towns: Tyler, Texas

EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?

It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why

Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
TYLER, TX
tribnow.com

I might find someone there from Center

“Sometimes this old farm feels like a long-lost friend, Yes, and hey, it’s good to be back home again.” — ‘Back Home Again’ song lyrics by John Denver (19431997) Thoughts of skipping town for a long weekend are looming in the back of my mind again. Weekend trips are therapeutic at a small newspaper when finding time for a whole week’s vacation is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Cloud of smoke near Tyler attributed to burning tires

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning tires created a large plume of smoke near Tyler Wednesday. The fire happened off FM 2767 east of Loop 323. It was a trash fire consisting mostly of tires. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said no structures or property were damaged in the...
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Tyler to be featured at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest, and most historic state fairs, is gearing up to take off from September 30 - October 23!. Visit Tyler will be there to greet visitors from all over Texas and beyond, highlighting the events and attractions that make our East Texas community special, as a part of the State Fair’s “Destination Days”. The Visit Tyler staff will help man the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historic GoTexan Pavilion, next to the State Fair Wine Garden and close to the Cotton Bowl.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

See You at the Pole 2022 around East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Students across East Texas gathered on Wednesday morning at their school’s flag pole for a moment of prayer and song during the See You At The Pole event. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade took the time to reflect on their faith while leaning on each other. KETK visited Overton and […]
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Tag-A-Long

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel visited with the SPCA of East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off Labrador and Pit Bull mix, Tag-A-Long, who is ready to find his forever home. Tag-A-Long was rescued by a good Samaritan after being found wandering the streets of Hawkins. Tag-A-Long enjoys playing with lots of toys and is looking for a family willing to dedicate time towards basic training since he is still very young.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman found beaten unconscious at a Tyler intersection has died. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. Furgerson was found at the intersection of North Fannin Avenue and East Valentine Street at 9 a.m....
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home

As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
HENDERSON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly

I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Authorities search for Tyler man accused of soliciting photos from child

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted for allegedly soliciting minors online. According to Sgt. Larry Christian, Cedric Devon Taylor, 38, is wanted for questioning on suspicion that he solicited inappropriate photos from an 11-year-old girl. Taylor’s last known residence was on Valley View Dr. in Tyler, however he may have moved to Longview where he is said to work at a Zippy J’s convenience store. He is a black male, 6′3″ in height and weighs 278 pounds.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car crashes into garage of house in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A car struck a house in the 5200 block of Julia Drive in Tyler on Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Jacqueline Newsom, resident of the house, told KETK News that she and her husband heard a loud noise just after they pulled into their garage. Newsom said that […]
TYLER, TX
Shooting In Marshall

Shooting In Marshall

The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
MARSHALL, TX

