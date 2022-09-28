Nicola Sturgeon has said her miscarriage would have been made “much more upsetting” by anti-abortion protesters armed with “images of foetuses on placards”.The Scottish First Minister, who previously spoke about the “painful experience” of losing a pregnancy in 2011, has announced her Government will back a Bill to create “buffer zones” around clinics which carry out terminations.With the US-based group 40 Days for Life now carrying out demonstrations outside some abortion facilities in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon spoke about the “deeply distressing” impact these activities can have.That personal experience gives me some insight into how deeply distressing that must be for not just...

