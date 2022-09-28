Read full article on original website
Nicola Sturgeon warns of ‘deeply distressing’ impact of anti-abortion protests
Nicola Sturgeon has said her miscarriage would have been made “much more upsetting” by anti-abortion protesters armed with “images of foetuses on placards”.The Scottish First Minister, who previously spoke about the “painful experience” of losing a pregnancy in 2011, has announced her Government will back a Bill to create “buffer zones” around clinics which carry out terminations.With the US-based group 40 Days for Life now carrying out demonstrations outside some abortion facilities in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon spoke about the “deeply distressing” impact these activities can have.That personal experience gives me some insight into how deeply distressing that must be for not just...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
BBC
Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'
"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
BBC
Children removed from Jewish sect's jungle compound in Mexico
Children and older teenagers have been removed from the jungle compound of a Jewish sect in Mexico following a raid by police, the BBC has learned. Two members of Lev Tahor were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and serious sexual offences, including rape, Israel's foreign ministry said. A three-year-old...
Abortion in Kenya and Benin: medical safety isn’t enough – women and girls need to feel safe socially too
Safe abortion and post abortion care are essential health services. But until the publication of the 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) abortion care guidelines there was a narrow definition of abortion safety. In previous WHO guidelines, medical safety was the guiding principle of safe abortion. Safety, according the WHO, referred to abortion carried out using the recommended methods, by a person with the necessary skills or in an environment that conformed to minimal medical standards, or both.
BBC
Ukrainians told to be ready to fight for Russia
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in Kherson, a region where Ukrainian men have been told they could be drafted to fight for the Russian army.
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
boldsky.com
International Safe Abortion Day 2022: Safe Abortion - Basic Human Right
Abortion is a medical procedure that terminates a pregnancy. It is a fundamental healthcare requirement for millions of women who become pregnant. It is estimated that 1 in 4 pregnancies end in abortion yearly. According to the United Nations Population Funds' State of the World Population Report 2022, abortion is the third leading cause of maternal deaths and preventable disabilities worldwide. While the need for abortion is a necessity, access to safe and legal abortion services is far from guaranteed to those who need them.
‘I liked nearly all of it’: Guardian readers react to Starmer’s Labour conference speech
Idea of publicly owned energy firm and policies addressing climate crisis go down particularly well
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mother tells of death threats and online abuse
The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has faced death threats and "severe trolling" online. Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle with a hospital trust treating him about his care. Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said a noose had also...
'No matter the law, no matter the stigma, no matter the cost.' This European network helps people access abortions
Meet the B&B owners, the doctors and activists who form part of a grassroots web, working around the clock to assist those who need to travel to the Netherlands for a second-trimester termination.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Japan says Russia 'blindfolded and restrained' its consul in Vladivostok
Japan has accused Russia's security services of blindfolding and restraining one of its diplomats in the eastern city of Vladivostok. Motoki Tatsunori, its consul in the city, was freed from custody on Tuesday after being accused of espionage - and given 48 hours to leave Russia. Moscow alleges he received...
US Tourist Denied Emergency Abortion in Europe Takes Country to Court
An American woman who was denied a request to terminate a non-viable pregnancy in Malta has told VICE World News she is launching a legal challenge against the island nation, claiming that its anti-abortion law is in breach of human rights. Andrea Prudente and Jay Weeldreyer were on holiday in...
