Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
Rays lose lead in 8th, rally to beat Guardians in 11
CLEVELAND — The Rays opened their season-ending nine-game road trip Tuesday knowing there were multiple permutations that could determine their status and seeding for the postseason, and preferring to focus on the simplest. “There’s so many different ways, scenarios that people are talking about,” manager Kevin Cash said before...
Ober strikes out 10 in glimpse at growing potential
MINNEAPOLIS -- Unfortunately for the Twins, the vast majority of Bailey Ober’s sophomore campaign in the big leagues was cut short by an extended injury. But on Tuesday night, the right-hander showed his club a tantalizing glimpse of what this season could have had in store if he had remained healthy.
Ray after shutout loss: 'Got to play our brand of baseball'
SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray has been on good teams before, and bad ones, too. He’s been in down-to-the-wire pennant chases and also labored through the dog days with nothing to play for but pride. He’s been in young clubhouses and others full of veterans. But he’s never quite...
Blue Jays close in on WC spot despite East loss
TORONTO -- While the champagne sprayed across the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays were forced to watch as the Yankees were crowned winners of a division they once thought could be theirs. A Wild Card Series has long been Toronto’s reality, though, and even coming...
Santander makes HR history on monster tear
BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division
MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
Helsley hits 104.2 mph for fastest pitch of '22
MILWAUKEE -- For the third time, Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch of the MLB season by firing a 104.2 mph fastball to Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Coincidentally, MLB’s slowest pitch of the season by a non-position player -- a...
Greene primed for 2023 after 3 strong starts
PITTSBURGH -- As Hunter Greene recovered from a right shoulder strain that landed him on the IL for more than a month, he had more on his mind than just the return date. “I worked my butt off when I was [rehabbing], making sure that I wasn’t just healthy coming back, but I was going to be a new pitcher,” he said.
Yankees clinch AL East title: 'This is step one'
TORONTO -- With his dripping ballcap turned backward, Aaron Judge beamed and popped the cork of another bubbly bottle in Rogers Centre’s visiting clubhouse, dousing his teammates with reckless abandon. The Yankees' star appeared as though he’d gone for a fully clothed swim, sporting a soaked T-shirt that declared in bold white letters: “The East is Ours.”
Bumgarner OK with not pitching rest of 2022
HOUSTON -- The final road trip of the season for the D-backs didn't start off the way they wanted as they fell, 10-2, to the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Astros hit five home runs, including two by Jose Altuve, and the D-backs never were able to get anything going offensively.
Acuña's two homers lift Braves to NL East tie
WASHINGTON -- With their biggest series of the season just on the horizon, the Braves don’t need to worry any longer about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s health. Their superstar leadoff hitter is just fine, and clicking at the plate again at just the right time. Atlanta leaned on...
Keller's idea of a down night: 5 innings, 1 run
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Keller was off on Tuesday. He felt that his stuff was all over the place and wasn’t crisp. Manager Derek Shelton described Keller’s outing as “the least sharp we’ve seen him in three months.”. In the not-so-distant past, an off night for Keller...
'Vintage' Greinke shines with 7 scoreless vs. Tigers
DETROIT -- The last time Zack Greinke went seven innings without allowing an earned run as a Royal, he was 26. It was April 27, 2010. B.o.B's “Nothin’ On You” was No. 1 on the charts. Excitement was building for “Iron Man 2” and “Shrek Forever After,” due out the following month. Trey Hillman was the Royals' manager, and a promising young talent named Billy Butler was playing first base.
Wheeler quickly returning to form for Phils' homestretch
CHICAGO -- Back in late August, the Phillies made the decision to place Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, a move that the 32-year-old thought was best. Wheeler’s main goal was to finish the season strong while having his best stuff. After returning from...
Casas dazzles with oppo pop, 2 slides on 1 play
BOSTON -- The latest opposite-field rocket by Triston Casas -- which was seared off his bat at 110.5 mph, reached a height of 75 feet and traveled a projected distance of 421 feet per Statcast -- was a sight to see for those who gathered at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.
Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
Adell's big game shows off his potential
ANAHEIM -- Jo Adell continues to try to make a good impression down the stretch as he heads into a critical 2023 season. He contributed on both sides of the ball in the series opener against the A's on Tuesday night. Adell made a leaping catch at the left-field wall...
'This is what we play for': Cards clinch NL Central title
MILWAUKEE -- The National League Central title clinched, plastic covering the dressing stalls and champagne and beer bottles already in the hands of the victors, the Cardinals couldn’t truly begin their celebration until Albert Pujols gave his blessing late Tuesday night. Pujols, he of the 700 home runs, two...
