SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO