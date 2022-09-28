Read full article on original website
KVAL
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
KVAL
Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
KVAL
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
KVAL
Lane County is deciding how to use funds from Oregon's tourism tax increase
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County is in the process of revamping the entire Lane Event Center. This week, Lane County commissioners voted unanimously to increase the lodging and rental car tax by 2%. That funding must be used for efforts to boost tourism in Lane County. Two groups at...
KVAL
Giving back to our veterans; The 'Lane County Stand Down' event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
KVAL
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
KVAL
Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
KVAL
Have You Seen Him? Deputies seek man who walked away from Marion County Transition Center
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help to locate a man who left a transition center Monday afternoon. Dezmon Urbina, 24, left the Marion County Transition Center without authorization. Officials have not said why he was at the center. Urbina is...
KVAL
Crosstown rivalry in Springfield as football team gears up to face Thurston
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — We've reached the halfway point of the high school football season in the Willamette Valley and this year has already been one of the more competitive ones than we've had in seasons. Friday night, September 30, we have another big match-up right here in our backyard.
KVAL
'Stand Down' event Friday in Eugene ready to give back to veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — Giving back to veterans is the idea behind the Lane County Stand Down, which happens Friday at the Lane Events Center. The event offers free resources to any vet that needs them. Our newsroom met one man who has been giving back for years. Chuck Parnell...
KVAL
Thurston hosts North Eugene in girls soccer showdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Thurston girls soccer team hosted North Eugene Wednesday in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Midwestern League. The Highlanders scored first when junior Kendal Prialux sent a rocket to the back of the net. Still in the first half, freshman Rylee...
KVAL
Oregon State University launches program to better support students facing crises
Oregon State University introduces a new crisis response team to help better support students facing mental health challenges and other crises. The program is called OSU Assist. The program is a four-person response team; a multi-disciplinary group of mental health professionals, peer support specialists and community health workers. The team...
KVAL
New women's soccer team coming to Lane County as United Soccer League expands
EUGENE, Ore. — There’s a new team in Eugene to cheer for. The soccer community has embraced Lane United as their home team, but the Reds are ready for fans to embrace the future - and the future is female. On Thursday, the United Soccer League announced an...
KVAL
Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
KVAL
Ducks baseball squad hosts scrimmage ahead of football game
EUGENE, Ore. — University of Oregon athletics is putting on a 2-for-1 surplus of sports this weekend. Before Oregon football kicks off against Stanford in Autzen Stadium, you can check out some other Duck action in the complex. The Oregon baseball team will be holding their first open scrimmage...
