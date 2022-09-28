ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Trial pending for man charge with running over two people

EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police arrest man responsible for Chase and Columbia bank robberies

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police report that on September 26, around 4:25 p.m., Bryan Michael Makarowsky (34), of Eugene, walked into the Chase Bank, on Willamette in Eugene, and committed a robbery, making threats with a firearm. Officials say Makarowsky fled the scene. Eugene Police were alerted, and responded...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
Corvallis, OR
Traffic
KVAL

Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Traffic Accident#Transportation#Odot
KVAL

Thurston hosts North Eugene in girls soccer showdown

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Thurston girls soccer team hosted North Eugene Wednesday in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Midwestern League. The Highlanders scored first when junior Kendal Prialux sent a rocket to the back of the net. Still in the first half, freshman Rylee...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon State University launches program to better support students facing crises

Oregon State University introduces a new crisis response team to help better support students facing mental health challenges and other crises. The program is called OSU Assist. The program is a four-person response team; a multi-disciplinary group of mental health professionals, peer support specialists and community health workers. The team...
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KVAL

Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Ducks baseball squad hosts scrimmage ahead of football game

EUGENE, Ore. — University of Oregon athletics is putting on a 2-for-1 surplus of sports this weekend. Before Oregon football kicks off against Stanford in Autzen Stadium, you can check out some other Duck action in the complex. The Oregon baseball team will be holding their first open scrimmage...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy