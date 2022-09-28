Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
Elon Musk has gone from worrying about inflation to worrying about the opposite awfully fast
What a difference five months can make. In April, Elon Musk told analysts that he believed inflation was worse than was being reported at the time and would likely continue through 2022. Now he’s singing (or tweeting) a different tune. The Tesla CEO is now worried that a major...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report
Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Elon Musk was texting Larry Ellison 'into the early morning hours' just before announcing his Twitter purchase was on hold, a new court filing says
Elon Musk texted with Larry Ellison before saying his Twitter deal was on hold, per a court filing. The Oracle cofounder is a longtime friend of Musk and pledged $1 billion to the deal. Twitter is arguing Musk's legal team is withholding text messages it subpoenaed related to the deal.
Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls
Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.
Elon Musk's legal team is frustrated after Twitter's CEO cancels his deal deposition on short notice
Parag Agrawal canceled an interview with Elon Musk's lawyer the day before it was set to take place. The CEO has yet to reschedule, although the interview is expected to happen. Musk is expected to be interviewed later this week as part of the ongoing lawsuit. Twitter's Parag Agrawal canceled...
Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Musk says Starlink will be activated in Iran in response to US Secretary of State statement
Elon Musk reacted to Secretary Blinken's statement "to advance internet freedom to Iranians"
No Show by Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO at the Deposition
Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up at the deposition scheduled for yesterday. Another twist sets into the long-drawn Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) takeover saga by Elon Musk. Both Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up for their scheduled deposition yesterday related to Musk’s refusal of the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal.
Twitter to interview Elon Musk, known for combative testimony
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's tendency to dish out insults while being questioned under oath will be tested anew this week, when lawyers for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)are expected to interview the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO about his abrupt decision in July to ditch his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
Musk Sides With Harshest Fed Critic, Bitcoin Gets Gloomy Prediction, Amazon, Berkshire In Focus With Biden's Tax Law And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Following the Fed-induced sell-off in the week ended Sept. 23, discussions over the weekend centered around whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his team would announce yet another aggressive rate hike. Here is a quick roundup of five stories you may have missed from the weekend:. Bitcoin Below $14K?...
As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys
The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
Elon Musk activates Starlink for Iranian citizens after US Sec of State issued a General License
Elon Musk announced that he was activating Starlink in response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tweet announcing the issuing of a General License to provide the Iranian people with access to digital communications. “We took action today to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information...
In court brief, Musk says the SEC is unlawfully muzzling him
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violating his free speech rights by continually trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement, Musk’s lawyer contends in a court brief. The document, filed late Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan, was written to support Musk’s appeal of a lower court’s April decision to uphold the settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission. The brief says that a provision in the settlement requiring Musk to get prior approval before tweeting about the electric car company is an illegal “government-imposed muzzle on Mr. Musk’s speech before it is made.” The settlement required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney before being published. The SEC is investigating whether Musk violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.
Regulator seeks more information related to Standard General’s $5.4 billion Tegna deal
(Reuters) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked for further information pertaining to the sale of U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc to Standard General. Tegna, which owns 64 news brands in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General in a $5.4 billion all-cash...
Elon Musk May Lose a Lot in Three Days
It's money time for Elon Musk. If summer has passed, autumn is off to a flying start for the richest man in the world. The tech tycoon has important appointments at the end of September that could have a considerable impact on the empire he is building. These appointments can also affect the image of a revolutionary and visionary boss that he is building.
Amazon, major publishers win dismissal of antitrust lawsuits over book pricing
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge on Thursday dismissed two antitrust lawsuits accusing Amazon.com Inc and five large publishers of illegally conspiring to fix U.S. prices of electronic and traditional books, causing consumers and bookstores to pay more. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan accepted a magistrate...
Tesla (TSLA) adds Airbnb co-founder to its board
Tesla (TSLA) announced today that it appointed Joseph Gebbia Jr., best known for being an Airbnb co-founder, to its board of directors. Earlier this year, Tesla announced that billionaire Larry Ellison is leaving its board of directors. At the time, the automaker said it had no immediate plan to replace him on the board.
