Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Biggest expected differences

In just about a week, a Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro comparison will be on everyone's mind, after Google shows off its latest phones at the company's October 6 product event. But why wait until then to figure out the differences between the new handsets?

Thanks to all the Pixel 7 rumors that have surfaced since Google first previewed its new flagship phones back in May, we have a pretty good idea of what each phone will deliver. Newly leaked Pixel 7 specs have filled in more of the details.

Like their Pixel 6 predecessors, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are going to have a lot in common, from their general design to the system-on-chip powering the new phones. But there are key differences, too, mostly centering around the fact that the Pixel 7 Pro will be the larger of the two phones. And that affects things like screen size and battery size. Throw in some other features, likely included on the Pixel 7 Pro to justify that phone's higher price, and you're going to have some notable factors to weigh when trying to decide which Pixel 7 model to get.

Nothing's official until the Pixel 7 is introduced at the Google October event showing off the latest Made by Google hardware. But until then, here's a closer look at seven potential Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro differences.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Specs

Pixel 7 (Rumored) Pixel 7 Pro (Rumored) Display 6.4-inch OLED, 90Hz 6.7 inches OLED, 120Hz Chip Tensor G2 Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB Battery size 4,700 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W fast charging 30W fast charging Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Front camera 11MP 11MP

1. Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Different cameras

The biggest difference between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro comes down to the rear cameras the two phones include. Whereas other Pixel 7 differences merely relate to size, the included cameras impact functionality and will play a big role in helping you pick between the two new phones.

That said, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro share some common cameras. Both phones use a 50MP sensor for the main lens, and there's a 12MP ultrawide camera, too. Where the handsets differ is that the Pixel 7 Pro includes a telephoto lens, giving it an optical zoom that's absent from the Pixel 7. While the standard Pixel 7 can use Google's Super Res Zoom to produce zoomed-in photos with a minimum of noise, there's no beating a physical telephoto lens for getting closer to a subject.

(Image credit: Google)

This Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro difference is unchanged from how Google distinguished its two Pixel 6 models. We've also got a look at potential Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6 differences if you're wondering how Google's phones are likely to evolve from year to year.

2. Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Different screen sizes

The biggest physical difference between Google's two flagship phones comes down to screen size. We already knew that the Pixel 7 Pro would have the larger screen, based on Google's past phone releases and an image of the two phones next to each other that Google shared during its Pixel 7 preview at Google I/O in May.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But now, thanks to the Pixel 7 specs leak, we have a pretty good idea of just how much bigger the Pixel 7 Pro's screen will be. The larger of the two phones will allegedly sport a 6.71-inch display, compared to 6.4 inches for the Pixel 7. Those display sizes mirror the Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro differences, in spite of earlier rumors that had suggested the Pixel 7 might see its screen size shrink slightly from last year's model.

3. Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Different display refresh rates

Another difference between the two displays returns from last year's model. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will have different display rates that adjust dynamically to reflect the activity on the screen.

When you're scrolling through a website or playing a game — basically activities that would benefit from a higher refresh rate — both phones will scale up, though the Pixel 7 Pro is capable of going higher than the Pixel 7. Specifically, the Pixel 7 Pro should be able to hit a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7 is expected to be capped at 90Hz. Those match the rates of the Pixel 6 series and continue to contrast with Apple's approach, where only the iPhone Pro models get an adaptive refresh rate, while the standard iPhone model is locked at 60Hz.

4. Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Different battery sizes

Bigger phones require bigger batteries, so it's no surprise that the 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro is going to feature a larger power pack than what you'll get with the Pixel 7. In this particular case, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a 5,000 mAh cell, which would match the size of the battery found in the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 would get a small battery boost over its predecessors, rumors claim, but the 4,700 mAh power pack would still be smaller than the one in the Pro model.

5. Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Different RAM

Chalk this Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro difference up to Google's desire to distinguish its Pro model from the entry-level Pixel. Rumors point to the Pixel 7 Pro featuring 12GB of RAM to help out that new Tensor G2 chipset, while the standard Pixel 7 should offer 8GB of RAM. That's certainly believable as it would match the amount of memory Google included in its Pixel 6 models.

6. Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Different colors

(Image credit: Google)

Here's a difference we already can confirm, since Google has revealed the official colors of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. There will be Snow and Obsidian Black versions of both phones in regular large sizes, Google says. The Pixel 7 adds Lemongrass as a third choice, while the Pizel 7 Pro is turning to Hazel.

7. Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Different prices

As you might imagine, the larger screen size and battery, extra camera lens and differing display refresh rates adds up to a bigger price tag for the Pixel 7 Pro. The good news is that a recent rumor forecasts an $899 price for the new phone, unchanged from the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 will cost $599, again the same as the Pixel 6.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Carhp)

These prices appear to be pretty well set, as another rumor has confirmed the $599/$899 prices for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. That rumor, based on a prematurely posted Amazon listing, suggests the phone are coming out October 13, a week after Google's event.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: What's the same

We've dwelled on the differences, but the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have some characteristics in common as well. First, both are bringing back the new design Google introduced with the Pixel 6, featuring a horizontal camera bar that runs across the length of the phone. Google confirmed as much during its Pixel 6 preview.

(Image credit: Google)

More significantly, a new Tensor chip — reportedly called the Tensor G2 — will power both phones. That's significant, as it means the machine learning-driven features enabled by the Tensor chip will likely be supported by both phones. In other words, don't expect Pro-specific capabilities driven by the Tensor G2, unless it relates to the Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto lens.

A final noteworthy similarity involves the charging speeds for the new Pixel models — or at least the rumored charging speeds. Both phones are tipped to support 30W charging, an upgrade from the 23W charging found on the Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Outlook

As before, the decision on which Pixel to get sounds like it will boil down to what size screen you want and whether you think a dedicated telephoto lens is worth the extra cost. We'll find out for certain what those Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro differences really are in just about a week when Google's product event gets underway.