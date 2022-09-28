GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO