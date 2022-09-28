ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

usaoathletics.com

Rice Scores Twice as Drovers Outlast SAGU

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Tuesday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (6-1-1, 1-0 SAC) opened conference-play with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (2-6, 0-1 SAC). Despite dominating the possession of the ball, the Drovers need a last-minute goal to emerge triumphant in...
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks

Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
NORMAN, OK
footballscoop.com

How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma

The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Centre Daily

Win or Lose, Brent Venables Says Oklahoma’s Identity Doesn’t Change

NORMAN — Three games into the season, nobody knows what the Oklahoma Sooners’ identity is. Not even head coach Brent Venables. But Venables is certain that his opinion of what OU’s identity is for 2022 didn’t change last Saturday night. “No, not whatsoever,” Venables said. “And...
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex

It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
LAWTON, OK
visitokc.com

Leadership Changing at The Cowboy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo. “This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will now only be one payment schedule option for active duty soldiers, which starts on October 1. “When soldiers are financially solvent and financially independent, then they’re better able to focus on their mission,” said Daniel Farrell, a financial readiness specialist at Fort Sill.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study

Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

