usaoathletics.com
Rice Scores Twice as Drovers Outlast SAGU
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Tuesday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (6-1-1, 1-0 SAC) opened conference-play with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Southwestern Assemblies of God University (2-6, 0-1 SAC). Despite dominating the possession of the ball, the Drovers need a last-minute goal to emerge triumphant in...
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks
Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American...
Daily Delivery: An annoying PA announcer, strobe lights, and a feisty yell leader ... wow Oklahoma
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that Kansas State has won at Oklahoma, Fitz has some thoughts about how the game was managed by the University of Oklahoma. From an annoying public address announcer who was still talking with the quarterback under center to a strobe effect that was used too often and also when players were on the field to an OU yell leader stepping forward to talk trash to K-State quarterback Adrian Martinez after his 55-yard run, someone at OU needs to held accountable for the chaos of the game production.
footballscoop.com
How the Kansas State staff used the rulebook to their advantage in upsetting Oklahoma
The key moment in Kansas State's 41-34 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma arguably occurred on a play that never even happened. Trailing 24-20 in the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-5 from the K-State 43. Head coach Brent Venables opted to go for it, but in doing so the Sooners substituted, replacing running back Marcus Major with his backfield counterpart Eric Gray.
Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops a Semifinalist for 'Academic Heisman'
The former walk-on wide receiver has eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners so far this season.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies. The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, has primarily been between those two programs for weeks. This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive ...
Oklahoma football: Silly PA antics appear to have cost Sooners in loss to K State
Oklahoma football played a pretty poor overall game on Saturday against Kansas State, and rightfully that added up to a loss against a very game Wildcat squad. One of the worst parts of the game was some of the presnap movement that killed drives a few happening on 4th down with less than a yard to go.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Centre Daily
Win or Lose, Brent Venables Says Oklahoma’s Identity Doesn’t Change
NORMAN — Three games into the season, nobody knows what the Oklahoma Sooners’ identity is. Not even head coach Brent Venables. But Venables is certain that his opinion of what OU’s identity is for 2022 didn’t change last Saturday night. “No, not whatsoever,” Venables said. “And...
Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex
It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
visitokc.com
Leadership Changing at The Cowboy
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Natalie Shirley, President & CEO at The Cowboy since January 2018, is stepping down following a successful five-year tenure. Shirley announced her plans to the Museum board in April, and a national search for her replacement began shortly after. “It was always my intention to...
kswo.com
Comanche Nation prepares for fair with buffalo harvest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation tribal members gathered before sunrise for morning prayers and traditional buffalo songs that are normally sung before hunting for buffalo. “This is bringing back our traditions and being able to be a community and being able to process this buffalo and this is what...
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
kswo.com
Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will now only be one payment schedule option for active duty soldiers, which starts on October 1. “When soldiers are financially solvent and financially independent, then they’re better able to focus on their mission,” said Daniel Farrell, a financial readiness specialist at Fort Sill.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study
Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
