Lady Rebels, Fox Win Region; Collier, Gregg Going To State

ALCOA — Evidently, state tournaments have become the expectation for South Greene’s girls golf team.

And the Lady Rebels didn’t leave Egwani Farms Golf Course disappointed Tuesday evening.

It might not have been their career low scores, but Maylei Hildenbrand and Lindsey Howlett still shot the Region 1-A tournament’s second- and third-best rounds to lead South Greene back to the TSSAA state championships.

Hildenbrand shot 85 and Howlett 86, while Madison Hensley turned in a non-counting 94 — the fifth-best score of the tournament. South Greene’s team total of 171 gave the Lady Rebels a winning margin of 31 strokes.

“Their scores were a little elevated, but they did what they had to do,” South Greene coach Jeff Hartman said. ”They’re a really great group of girls. They all push each other, and they’re all capable of shooting low 70s.”

Unlike last year’s historic state appearance, the Lady Rebels know what to expect this time on the big stage. They placed fifth with a two-day total of 357 in 2021. Hensley (180) placed the highest of the trio at 19th, but Howlett (183) and Hildenbrand (185) weren’t far behind at 21st and 22nd respectively.

“That was their goal all along, to make it back there,” Hartman said. “They probably want to finish a little higher this year, and I think they will just because they’ve been there now, got those nerves out, seen the course.”

LAYLA’S DAY

The only golfer who shot a lower round Tuesday — Chuckey-Doak’s Layla Fox.

But she didn’t have long to enjoy the moment, leaving immediately for the Lady Black Knights’ soccer match at University High. Just hours after shooting the medalist round of 84 and qualifying for the state tournament, Fox helped Chuckey-Doak’s soccer team clinch the District 1-A regular season title with a 5-0 win.

And it had been a while since Chuckey-Doak sent a female golfer to the state tournament. Fox became Chuckey-Doak’s first girls state qualifier since Leigh Ann Shell in 1995.

Kyleigh Crawford turned in a 118, helping Chuckey-Doak finish Region 1-A runner-up with 202 strokes.

HE’S BACK!

Aidan Collier’s three-year region reign might be over, but he wasn’t complaining. His stellar North Greene golf career is anything but over.

After turning at 2-over, Collier birdied the 14th hole to finish his day at 1-over par 72 and easily securing his fourth state tournament appearance.

“My distance control was off today, didn’t give myself any good birdie looks,” Collier said.

Only Alcoa’s Riley Parsons, playing in his backyard, shot better with his even-par 71.

But Collier has already moved forward in pursuit of a Class A state championship, which narrowly eluded him last year despite his 11-under-par total of 133.

“I just learned a lot about my game and a lot about myself and how I handle pressure, and I learned I can play this game at a pretty high level,” Collier said. “I just have to make some good swings and trust the process and just stay patient. That was one thing I didn’t do well today was staying patient.”

GREGG GOES ON

South Greene will also send an individual to the boys state tournament — sophomore Kolben Gregg. His 79 made him the Rebels’ first male golfer to reach the big dance since Isaac Hoese in 2020.

As a team, the Rebels finished runner-up by 10 strokes. Daniel Worley (81), Benji Conner (82) and Alec Jones (88) made up the team score of 330, while Luke Roberts shot 132. Alcoa finished at 320 to win the Region 1-A crown and punch its ticket to Sevierville.

Chuckey-Doak’s Tyler Morrison shot 87, with Jordan Pruitt turning in a 90.

Tilynn Willett represented West Greene with his 88.

UP NEXT

The Lady Rebels, Fox, Collier and Gregg play in the TSSAA Class A state tournament at Sevierville Golf Club Oct. 3-4.