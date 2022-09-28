Indiana football is coming off another hopeful second half against the University of Cincinnati but was unable to execute the same magic that won the team its first three games. Following its first loss of the season, team leaders, like senior linebacker Cam Jones, said they know there is still potential with this group. As the Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska this week, Jones and other key Hoosier contributors gave their thoughts about the season through week four.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO