Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty police officer

By CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.

It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police..

A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony.

Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance.

