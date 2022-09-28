ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown schools closed Wednesday after threats

By Dan Carpenter
 1 day ago

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – All public schools in South Kingstown will be closed Wednesday as police investigate threats of violence made on social media.

According to South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan, the threats were directed at South Kingstown High School Tuesday evening.

“We learned of the threats from the school administration and launched an immediate investigation,” Chief Moynihan wrote in a news release. “The safety of our children is paramount, and we take all threats seriously. Our Detectives are working diligently with the Rhode Island State Police and all available resources to determine the source of the threat and arrest those responsible.”

Moynihan asked anyone with information about these threats to call the department’s detective unit at (401) 783-3321, extension 318.

