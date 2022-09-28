ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
University Daily

Tech volleyball prepares for second conference match

Texas Tech volleyball is getting set for its next conference opponent as the team prepares to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders sit at second place in the Big 12, while the Wildcats come in at seventh. Tech will see the...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

Kittley coaching tree at Texas Tech adds football to track

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley remembers everything about telling his dad his future was going to be in football. Wes Kittley was fine with it, even though his life’s work was track and he coached the first NCAA team championship in men’s athletics with the Red Raiders. Dad is thrilled now because he shares a lunch room in the athletic complex with his youngest son and gets to check out football practice whenever he wants. “It’s just a dream come true for me and his mother, and his brothers,” Wes Kittley said. “Zach is beloved in this town. We kind of say this in the Kittley family, ‘We’ll die for you if we know you’re for us.’”
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK

Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Memphis, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season

Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calum Scott
FanSided

Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders

On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine

After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Raiders#University Of Toledo#Colonial Country Club
LoneStar 92

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Triple D Winery Venue; Sipping on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares The Triple D Winery Venue. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech to host 2022 Fall Dinner Series

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management’s Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech University presents its 2022 Fall Dinner Series from October 5 through November 30. The series will feature a unique pop-up restaurant each Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. According to a press release from TTU,...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Texas Tech University
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral date set for former Lubbock Councilman, T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for Lubbock pioneer T.J. Patterson was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post from Patterson’s daughter Shelia Patterson-Harris. The post said the funeral will be located at the Broadway Church of Christ in...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy