Big 12 Conference Issues Official Reprimand and Fine for Texas Tech's Post-Game Celebration
The Big 12 has handed down a reprimand and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after the Red Raiders' post-game celebration following their OT win over rival Texas.
University Daily
Tech volleyball prepares for second conference match
Texas Tech volleyball is getting set for its next conference opponent as the team prepares to host the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders sit at second place in the Big 12, while the Wildcats come in at seventh. Tech will see the...
Kittley coaching tree at Texas Tech adds football to track
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley remembers everything about telling his dad his future was going to be in football. Wes Kittley was fine with it, even though his life’s work was track and he coached the first NCAA team championship in men’s athletics with the Red Raiders. Dad is thrilled now because he shares a lunch room in the athletic complex with his youngest son and gets to check out football practice whenever he wants. “It’s just a dream come true for me and his mother, and his brothers,” Wes Kittley said. “Zach is beloved in this town. We kind of say this in the Kittley family, ‘We’ll die for you if we know you’re for us.’”
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: 53% of Texas fans are ready to move on from PK
Despite coming off of the Longhorns’ 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech, over half of our voters in this week’s DraftKings Reacts Survey aren’t overly concerned. 59% of voters believe the loss wasn’t ideal, but it’s still too early to freak out. But over a third of the voters disagree, with 34% believing the fourth straight road loss is cause for concern.
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan
The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Basketball Notebook: Mark Adams Discusses Upcoming Season
Head coach Mark Adams spoke to the media last week and I did have time (not sure when) to do a non-transcript. Daniel Batcho & KJ Allen. Impressed with both of those guys, made huge progress. Batcho is a different player, separating himself in practice, including 3-point shooting. A different player and impressed with his progress. Daniel has a chance to play in the NBA.
Texas Tech football: Snyder Family Stadium has been house of horrors for Red Raiders
On the surface, it sounds like the most welcoming stadium in the Big 12. Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. After all, the namesake was one of the kindest and most unassuming coaches in the history of college football. Also, the inclusion of the word “family” makes it feel as if everyone is welcome. But don’t tell that to the Texas Tech football program.
Big 12 Fines Texas Tech For Storming Field vs. Longhorns, But Red Raiders Won't Pay?
The Red Raiders have been given a large fine for storming the field vs. Texas, but they aren't paying it themselves
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
“Nothing’s going to stop us:” Tech students react to $50k fine for storming field
LUBBOCK, Texas — After the Big 12 Conference fined Texas Tech $50,000 for storming the football field after Saturday’s victory against The University of Texas, students said it’s going to take a lot more than a fine to keep them from a good time. “I’d do it every time, hands down,” one Texas Tech freshman […]
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
everythinglubbock.com
The Triple D Winery Venue; Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares The Triple D Winery Venue. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
everythinglubbock.com
Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech to host 2022 Fall Dinner Series
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Hospitality and Retail Management’s Skyviews Restaurant at Texas Tech University presents its 2022 Fall Dinner Series from October 5 through November 30. The series will feature a unique pop-up restaurant each Wednesday from 6:00-7:30 p.m. According to a press release from TTU,...
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
‘Worst crop in Texas history’ Lubbock-area cotton gins facing difficult crop year
LUBBOCK, Texas – The cotton crop in 2022 has proven to be one of the worst in history, and local cotton gins said they are feeling the loss. Both Meadow and Ropes Farmers Co-Op Gins are hoping for the best, but even the best they said they can do is reach a small percentage of […]
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral date set for former Lubbock Councilman, T.J. Patterson
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for Lubbock pioneer T.J. Patterson was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8 at 11:00 a.m., according to a social media post from Patterson’s daughter Shelia Patterson-Harris. The post said the funeral will be located at the Broadway Church of Christ in...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
everythinglubbock.com
Our Casey Carpet One sponsored teacher of the week is Morgan Jackson from Ropes ISD
LUBBOCK, Texas— School is back in session, and this means we get to celebrate our teachers. On behalf of Casey Carpet One, we want to congratulate our teacher of the week, Morgan Jackson from Ropes ISD.
