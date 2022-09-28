ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Garden rubbish fees considered in Shropshire waste revamp

Plans have been put forward to reduce waste in Shropshire where people have left out nearly the most amount of rubbish for collection in England. In 2020/21 the average resident generated 535kg, the second largest figure among authorities, and 138kg above average, Shropshire Council said. Initiatives may include community composting...
U.K.
BBC

Sheffield: Travel changes 'hard work' for blind people

Visually impaired people in South Yorkshire say changes to a city centre to allow more journeys on foot or by bicycle are putting them at risk. Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind (SRSB) said the scheme in Sheffield included paths shared by bikes and pedestrians. Robert McCann, who is severely...
TRAVEL
BBC

Bristol freshers: City's efforts to improve safety for students

A series of films and a poster campaign are being used to raise safety awareness among first year students. Bristol is welcoming 60,000 students back to the city for the new academic year. The campaign offers insights into drugs and alcohol harm reduction, drink spiking, and looking out for friends...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Authority#Uk#Wolverhampton Council#Labour#Conservative
BBC

Coventry City of Culture trust defends asking for £1m loan

Coventry City of Culture Trust has defended its application for a £1m loan from the local council. Chief executive Martin Sutherland said the trust had not overspent but was facing "short-term cash flow" problems and the loan would be repaid. Coventry was the 2021 UK City of Culture and...
ECONOMY
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Controversial changes to North Yorkshire fire service approved

Changes to fire service provision in North Yorkshire are to go ahead, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said. Huntington fire station, near York, will become an on-call station and Harrogate fire station will only have one appliance staffed overnight. Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the decision was based...
U.K.
BBC

Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed

Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Walsall Housing Group workers set to extend strike

About 200 staff at a housing association are set to extend their strike over a pay dispute to next month. GMB union members at Walsall Housing Group, including maintenance workers, will take part in industrial action on 12, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28 October. The group said previously it...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tadcaster: Half town's population 'against' new homes on car park

About half the population of a North Yorkshire market town have signed a petition against plans to build housing on its main car park. A total of 3,100 people in Tadcaster - which has a population of nearly 6,350 - are against the scheme. The 43 homes are part of...
POLITICS
BBC

Somerset County Council steps in to save crucial bus services

Bus services that were due to be cut are being saved in Somerset. First West of England announced it was stopping the 126 service from Wells to Weston-super-Mare and evening services on weekdays on the D2 between Bath and Frome from next month. Now Somerset County Council has announced it...
TRAFFIC
BBC

CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy