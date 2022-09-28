ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Major hospital under fire for inadequate patient handling after two children died of treatable infections and parents seek answers: 'Please take mothers seriously'

Devastated mothers are begging for hospitals to take them seriously as a top doctor claims an outdated computer program at Canberra's public hospital may have led to the deaths of multiple children. Dr Walter Abhayaratna, the ACT president of the Australian Medical Association, said the early warning computer system did...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier

A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patient Safety#Blood Test#Nhs#Hospital#Medical Services#General Health#Bbc Somerset#Nhs Somerset
BBC

Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip

A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse

An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Sally Mays: New inquest into death of woman denied hospital admission

A fresh inquest will examine whether there was a "further missed opportunity" to prevent the death of a woman who was refused hospital admission, a coroner said. Sally Mays, 22, who had mental health issues, died at home in Hull in 2014. The original 2015 inquest was quashed by the...
HEALTH
BBC

Health critical incident expanded across Nottinghamshire

A critical incident alert has been expanded across the whole of Nottinghamshire's healthcare system. NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said "extreme pressures" across the county's hospitals had led to the move so "coordinated additional steps" could be made to prioritise care. Hospitals have seen high demand alongside difficulties in discharging patients...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Bristol freshers: City's efforts to improve safety for students

A series of films and a poster campaign are being used to raise safety awareness among first year students. Bristol is welcoming 60,000 students back to the city for the new academic year. The campaign offers insights into drugs and alcohol harm reduction, drink spiking, and looking out for friends...
EDUCATION
khn.org

Turned Away From Urgent Care — And Toward a Big ER Bill

Frankie Cook remembers last year’s car crash only in flashes. She was driving a friend home from high school on a winding road outside Rome, Georgia. She saw standing water from a recent rain. She tried to slow down but lost control of her car on a big curve. “The car flipped about three times,” Frankie said. “We spun around and went off the side of this hill. My car was on its side, and the back end was crushed up into a tree.”
ROME, GA
BBC

Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals

Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Wales NHS remains under 'intense pressure' - HIW report

Hospital and health care in Wales remain under "intense pressure" due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors have found. Sustained pressure on emergency care and concern about patient safety have been highlighted in a report into NHS and independent care services in Wales. Access to face-to-face GP appointments...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Bladder issues common for women of all ages

For many women, especially those who have had children, leakage of urine is a common complaint. So, too, is an urgency to use the bathroom. These conditions are among the most common pelvic floor issues affecting women, according to Dr. Olivia Cardenas-Trowers, a Mayo Clinic urogynecologist. Pelvic floor disorders vary, but they are more common than most people might think.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Pret death: Family 'angry' allergic mum died from dairy contamination

The daughter of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap said she was "always so careful" about her food. Celia Marsh, who had an acute dairy allergy, had a fatal reaction to the flatbread, which was labelled as vegan despite containing traces of milk. The coconut...
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

A418 temporary traffic lights between Aylesbury and Bedfordshire causing delays

Roadworks on a busy Buckinghamshire road are causing delays for drivers this week. The temporary lights are in place on the A418 Aylesbury Road near Rowsham. The A418 is a major route between Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard and other towns in Bedfordshire. The work is being carried out by Anglian Water which is carrying out 'utility repair and maintenance works' in the area.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed

Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

M42 closure warning in Solihull as bridges installed

Two 2,000-tonne bridges are due to be installed on a motorway as part of traffic improvement works. Drivers have been warned of possible disruption on the M42 at Solihull during the programme this week. It will be fully closed this weekend between junctions five and six from 22:00 BST on...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Somerset County Council steps in to save crucial bus services

Bus services that were due to be cut are being saved in Somerset. First West of England announced it was stopping the 126 service from Wells to Weston-super-Mare and evening services on weekdays on the D2 between Bath and Frome from next month. Now Somerset County Council has announced it...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy