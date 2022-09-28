ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’

Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Plans for medical campus at site near Birmingham Airport

Plans for a new medical and technology campus, aimed at speeding up healthcare improvements, have been announced. University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Trust and the University of Warwick have signed an initial agreement to create it at Arden Cross, near Birmingham Airport. The first phase of the campus could begin...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Controversial changes to North Yorkshire fire service approved

Changes to fire service provision in North Yorkshire are to go ahead, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said. Huntington fire station, near York, will become an on-call station and Harrogate fire station will only have one appliance staffed overnight. Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the decision was based...
U.K.
BBC

Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed

Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent painter documents Queen's funeral

A painter said he "just had to document" the Queen's lying-in-state and funeral procession. Rob Pointon, from Stoke-on-Trent, was granted special access to paint scenes during the period of mourning. For the state funeral procession, he stood overnight on Whitehall to get a good pitch and spent three days painting...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
SOCIETY
BBC

Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse

An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Mother tells of death threats and online abuse

The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has faced death threats and "severe trolling" online. Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle with a hospital trust treating him about his care. Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said a noose had also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip

A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
U.K.
BBC

Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told

A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told. Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY

