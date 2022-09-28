Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Plans for medical campus at site near Birmingham Airport
Plans for a new medical and technology campus, aimed at speeding up healthcare improvements, have been announced. University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Trust and the University of Warwick have signed an initial agreement to create it at Arden Cross, near Birmingham Airport. The first phase of the campus could begin...
BBC
Controversial changes to North Yorkshire fire service approved
Changes to fire service provision in North Yorkshire are to go ahead, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said. Huntington fire station, near York, will become an on-call station and Harrogate fire station will only have one appliance staffed overnight. Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the decision was based...
U.K.・
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent painter documents Queen's funeral
A painter said he "just had to document" the Queen's lying-in-state and funeral procession. Rob Pointon, from Stoke-on-Trent, was granted special access to paint scenes during the period of mourning. For the state funeral procession, he stood overnight on Whitehall to get a good pitch and spent three days painting...
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
BBC
Woman arrested over critically-ill baby at Oldham nursery
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after a baby became critically ill at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the seven-month-old girl was taken from an Oldham nursery to hospital at about 15:45 BST on 21 September. The force said the...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse
An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mother tells of death threats and online abuse
The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has faced death threats and "severe trolling" online. Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle with a hospital trust treating him about his care. Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said a noose had also...
BBC
Drink-driving: Man loses licence after emergency hospital trip
A man has lost his licence after drink-driving a child to a hospital, fearing an ambulance would not arrive in time. Liam Goodall-Keen, 35, from Gayton on Merseyside, drove his four-year-old godson to Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, while over the limit. Magistrates in Llandudno heard no attempt to seek...
Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
U.K.・
Sheffield police officer, 26, faces trial as he denies raping a woman while off duty
A Sheffield police officer has denied two counts of raping a woman while off duty. Former police constable Rowan Horrocks appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after a woman reported she was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021. The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and...
BBC
Renee MacRae: Double murder accused 'not a cold-hearted psychopath'
A jury has been told it would be "grotesque" to suggest a man on trial for the murders of his lover and their young son could be a callous killer. William MacDowell, 80, denies murdering Renee MacRae and their son Andrew MacRae in the Highlands in 1976. His lawyers have...
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Social worker stabbed while checking on children, court told
A social worker was repeatedly stabbed by a man as he attempted to carry out welfare checks on three children, a court was told. Sulai Man, 34, allegedly attacked Themba Nkomo, 61, with two pocket knives after officers forced their way into his flat in Wood Green, north London, on 6 August 2021.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
Comments / 0