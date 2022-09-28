Read full article on original website
Related
Disastrous Liz Truss interviews show BBC local radio still packs a punch
When it was announced that Liz Truss would break her silence on the collapse of the pound by appearing on local radio stations, there was mockery from some London-based journalists who felt she should have given an interview to a national news outlet. Instead, it was BBC Leeds’s breakfast show...
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox. The relationship ended shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her experience dating the younger man...
Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
Moment Woman Faints During Slingshot Ride Goes Viral: 'How Embarrassing'
Over 395,000 people have watched the moment a woman passed out on a funfair ride.
RELATED PEOPLE
How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death
Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
Hayden Panettiere recalls ‘horrifying’ moment her daughter asked to call other women ‘Mommy’
Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the “horrifying” moment when her only daughter asked other women if she could call them “Mommy”.The Nashville actress spoke about the moment to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne during the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.Panettiere, 33, discussed an alleged phone call she had with ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, about their seven-year-old daughter Kaya. “I also remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,’” she explained. “And my breath...
Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
Pierce Brosnan covers British GQ with look-alike sons Dylan and Paris: photos
Pierce Brosnan’s boys look just like their dad! The actor’s youngest two children — Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21 — joined their father for an epic British GQ cover shoot, published on Thursday. The trio front the October 2022 issue in matching neutral ensembles by Fear of God, but wore plenty of wilder looks for the spread. Brosnan, 69, sported a statement Dolce & Gabbana suit with red jewels on the lapel and pockets while posing on the beach. Paris, for his part, rocked a sequined silver suit jacket from the same fashion house, while his older brother paired his sheer turtleneck with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Explains Why She Remarried Him; Now 'Musk Is The Perfect Ex-Husband'
This article was originally published on July 3, 2022. Author and actor Talulah Riley married Elon Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016. Riley, whose new dystopian novel "The Quickening" is out now, has reflected on her relationship with the Tesla billionaire.
Former Surfing Star Chris Davidson Dead at 45 After Getting Punched Outside Bar
Former professional surfer Chris Davidson died Sunday after he was punched outside a bar north of Sydney. He was 45. Police said they responded to a report that a man was punched in the face and hit his head on the pavement outside Sportsman's Way pub in New South Wales, Australia just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to The Guardian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mum slams family who took newborn baby on flight – but everyone is saying the same thing
A MUM has complained about families who take babies on flights - but everyone has said the same thing. The mum said she was on a four-hour flight back to the UK from Barcelona and called it the "worst plane ride" of her life. She explained on Mumsnet: "A poor...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Chloë Grace Moretz says she 'became a recluse' after 'horrific' memes comparing her body to a 'Family Guy' joke
"To this day, when I see that meme, it's something very hard for me to overcome," Chloë Grace Moretz said.
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
NBC News
TikToker Mikayla Nogueira faces backlash for previously saying that being an influencer is hard
Mikayla Nogueira, a TikToker known for her makeup videos, is facing backlash for a video she posted in 2021 where she complained that being an influencer is not easy. “I literally just finished work and it’s 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day. Try it,” Nogueira, 24, said in a now-deleted video, which has since been reposted on Reddit and clipped on TikTok by other users.
Mum has been praised for her brutally honest note warning neighbours about son’s behaviour
A MUM has been praised for the brutally honest note about her son's behaviour. The anonymous woman put the note under a neighbour's windscreen wiper and she has been hailed for it. In the handwritten message, she explained that her son is autistic and how this can affect his day-to-day...
KIDS・
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
Comments / 0