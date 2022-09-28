ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hayden Panettiere recalls ‘horrifying’ moment her daughter asked to call other women ‘Mommy’

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the “horrifying” moment when her only daughter asked other women if she could call them “Mommy”.The Nashville actress spoke about the moment to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne during the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.Panettiere, 33, discussed an alleged phone call she had with ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, about their seven-year-old daughter Kaya. “I also remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,’” she explained. “And my breath...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
ACCIDENTS
Page Six

Pierce Brosnan covers British GQ with look-alike sons Dylan and Paris: photos

Pierce Brosnan’s boys look just like their dad! The actor’s youngest two children — Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21 — joined their father for an epic British GQ cover shoot, published on Thursday. The trio front the October 2022 issue in matching neutral ensembles by Fear of God, but wore plenty of wilder looks for the spread. Brosnan, 69, sported a statement Dolce & Gabbana suit with red jewels on the lapel and pockets while posing on the beach. Paris, for his part, rocked a sequined silver suit jacket from the same fashion house, while his older brother paired his sheer turtleneck with a...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls

Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira faces backlash for previously saying that being an influencer is hard

Mikayla Nogueira, a TikToker known for her makeup videos, is facing backlash for a video she posted in 2021 where she complained that being an influencer is not easy. “I literally just finished work and it’s 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day. Try it,” Nogueira, 24, said in a now-deleted video, which has since been reposted on Reddit and clipped on TikTok by other users.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

