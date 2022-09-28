Read full article on original website
BBC
West Sussex social care failings contributed to teen's death
A teenage boy died following a catalogue of failings by social services, an inquest has heard. Jade Hutchings was 18 when he took his own life at his home in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, in May 2020. In a narrative verdict, Coroner Penelope Schofield concluded West Sussex County Council social...
BBC
Church Stretton care home told to improve after inadequate rating
A care come has warned it could be closed after a series of failings were found in an inspection. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Caradoc House in Church Stretton, Shropshire, as inadequate after an inspection in August. Poor staffing levels were also criticised with living conditions described as "completely...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier
A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
The Edenfield Centre: MP criticises mental health unit bosses over abuse
An MP has condemned the "horrific" treatment of patients at one of the UK's largest mental health hospitals. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it showed a "failure...
BBC
Health critical incident expanded across Nottinghamshire
A critical incident alert has been expanded across the whole of Nottinghamshire's healthcare system. NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire said "extreme pressures" across the county's hospitals had led to the move so "coordinated additional steps" could be made to prioritise care. Hospitals have seen high demand alongside difficulties in discharging patients...
BBC
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
BBC
Wales NHS remains under 'intense pressure' - HIW report
Hospital and health care in Wales remain under "intense pressure" due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors have found. Sustained pressure on emergency care and concern about patient safety have been highlighted in a report into NHS and independent care services in Wales. Access to face-to-face GP appointments...
Many families still experiencing barriers to care home visits, campaigners warn
“Too many” care home residents are facing serious challenges in getting vital support from their loved ones during coronavirus outbreaks, with families still experiencing barriers to visits, campaigners have said.A coalition of organisations has written to local health and care leaders calling on them to end harmful isolation practices in care settings.It follows a letter sent at the start of the year, which urged local leaders to ensure that restrictions on contact are proportionate.The groups, which include the Relatives & Residents Association (R&RA) and Rights for Residents, expressed “sadness and disappointment” that they are needing to write again.They say some...
BBC
Cancer charity boss put donations into Welsh dragon plan
A cancer charity boss who put public donations into plans to build a giant Welsh dragon has been ordered by the High Court to pay more than £117,000 to local cancer causes. Simon Wingett's foundation ran a shop in Wrexham Maelor Hospital. But not one donation was made by...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
BBC
Garden rubbish fees considered in Shropshire waste revamp
Plans have been put forward to reduce waste in Shropshire where people have left out nearly the most amount of rubbish for collection in England. In 2020/21 the average resident generated 535kg, the second largest figure among authorities, and 138kg above average, Shropshire Council said. Initiatives may include community composting...
BBC
Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals
Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
BBC
DVSA 'stalling' over Whitchurch driving test base
An MP says the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has "stalled more than any learner driver" over proposals for a town's new test base. Helen Morgan, member for North Shropshire, said she had learned the DVSA had not moved forward with an offer to use Whitchurch Civic Centre. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com
A418 temporary traffic lights between Aylesbury and Bedfordshire causing delays
Roadworks on a busy Buckinghamshire road are causing delays for drivers this week. The temporary lights are in place on the A418 Aylesbury Road near Rowsham. The A418 is a major route between Aylesbury and Leighton Buzzard and other towns in Bedfordshire. The work is being carried out by Anglian Water which is carrying out 'utility repair and maintenance works' in the area.
buckinghamshirelive.com
People urged to 'remain vigilant' as Asian hornets are spotted in UK
Beekeepers and members of the public are being asked to remain vigilant after Asian hornets were spotted in the UK. The Naitonal Bee Unit, which works on behalf of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed the sighting and said monitoring was under way to detect further Asian hornets.
BBC
Lowestoft special school criticised for "high use" of physical restraint
A special school has been criticised in an Ofsted report for its "high use" of physical restraint on pupils. Warren School, in Lowestoft, Suffolk, has been rated "inadequate" and put in special measures by inspectors. The report found that leaders and governors were "fire-fighting day-to-day issues, rather than bringing about...
BBC
Llangrannog: Man refuses to pay fine issued in English only
A man who refused to pay a parking fine because it was issued in English and not Welsh has been told debt collectors would visit him at home. Arwyn Groe insists he will not pay the fine he was sent after parking in Llangrannog, Ceredigion. "Of course it would be...
BBC
Yorkshire Water admits hosepipe ban could run into 2023
Yorkshire Water has warned its five million customers the hosepipe ban could continue "well into next year". The company imposed its first ban in 27 years on 26 August after reservoir levels fell below 50% for the first time since the drought of 1995. Director of water Neil Dewis said...
