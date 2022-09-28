Read full article on original website
Art dealer used cancer charity funds on project to build giant dragon statue
A cancer charity boss has been ordered to repay £117,000 after funnelling donations into a project to build a giant dragon statue in Wales. Simon Wingett invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into plans for a 60-metre tall Wrexham landmark that he hoped would rival the Angel of the North. His foundation, Frank Wingett Cancer Relief, ran a shop in a local hospital but had not made a single charitable donation in seven years when it closed in 2018.It was set up by his father who had throat cancer and used donations to buy equipment and resources for cancer patients...
BBC
Newly merged Mercian Regiment on parade in Staffordshire
A newly merged military regiment has held one of its first parades in Staffordshire. The march through Tamworth came after the 1st and 2nd Battalions of The Mercian Regiment combined. Soldiers from the Black Country, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Cheshire and Derbyshire took part. Lt Col Dean Canham, commanding officer said...
My wife sawed off my frostbitten fingers in a shed and I sleep in my battered Ford Mondeo, says Sir Ranulph Fiennes
NOTHING holds Sir Ranulph Fiennes back - neither starvation, an emergency heart bypass nor Parkinson’s disease. At the age of 78, the man described as the world’s greatest living explorer is plotting more daring expeditions, despite losing all the fingertips on his left hand and dealing with a tremor in his right one.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died
Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
Charity boss who spent donations on dragon project ordered to redistribute cash
A cancer charity boss who ploughed public donations into building a giant Welsh dragon statue has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 to local good causes.Simon Wingett’s foundation, Frank Wingett Cancer Relief, ran a shop in Wrexham Maelor Hospital, North Wales, but had not made a single charitable donation in seven years by the time of its closure in 2018.Instead, his accounts showed he had invested £410,000 of the charity’s earnings during the same period in a project to create a 210ft dragon sculpture near the A5 in Chirk, Wrexham.Mr Wingett has long claimed the huge bronze dragon, which...
We bought an old bus for £2,000 and converted it into a luxury motorhome – then took it on a tour of Europe
A COUPLE converted an old bus into a luxury motorhome and then took it on a tour of Europe. Craig and Aimee, from South Wales, converted a 24-seater bus for £2,000 off eBay into a tiny home of wheels - with zero experience. After making the purchase in 2020,...
Couple find natural way to warm home with climbing plant
A couple have discovered a natural way to keep their home warm - by keeping it covered with a climbing plant.Michael and Teresa Lye, a retired couple from south east London, tried to tame the Virginia creeper plant when they first moved into their home nearly 40 years ago, but have since discovered its practical purpose during the cost of living crisis. The plant, also known as five-leaved ivy, is thought to act as a natural insulator for the couple’s home and keeps their rooms toasty.Mrs Lye, 72, said: “This room is nice and warm. Go in any of the...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC
City of Culture Trust asks for £1m loan to continue legacy
The trust responsible for organising Coventry's events as UK City of Culture has asked the local authority for a £1m loan to continue its legacy. Coventry City Council said the loan was to "address short-term cash flow pressures". A report to the authority said the trust's finances had been...
BBC
Grimsby hospital cancels routine operations over high demand'
A hospital has cancelled all outpatient appointments and routine operations as it struggles to cope with high demand. The services at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital have stopped for the rest of the week, a decision NHS bosses said was the "only option". Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust...
Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute
Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...
BBC
Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs
A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
BBC
Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering
A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
BBC
King Charles III: The Welsh village with a royal home
As King Charles greeted thousands of well-wishers outside the Welsh Parliament, he made a beeline for one woman, and chatted to her for what seemed ages. Jan Lewis called one word last Friday to grab his attention: "Myddfai". It's a Carmarthenshire village of fewer than 400 people that is close...
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
Prince William and Kate travel to Anglesey in Wales, where they had their 1st family home
Prince William and Kate traveled to Wales on Tuesday for the first time as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The couple met with different communities across the nation to learn about the work of key charitable organizations. They first traveled to Anglesey to meet with crew and volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station, one of the oldest lifeboat stations on the Welsh coast, then visited St. Thomas Church in Swansea, a redeveloped church supporting locals and serving as a hub in the community.
